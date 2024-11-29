Commercial Avionics Systems Market 2024 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030, Claims AMR

The commercial avionics systems market is estimated to reach $54.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030.

This study presents analytical depiction of the global commercial avionics systems market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Commercial Avionics Systems Market ," by Sub System, by Aircraft Type, by Fit, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" The commercial avionics systems market was valued at $32.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $54.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global commercial avionics systems market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient commercial avionics systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise air-traffic across several countries in Asia, including, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2150 The aviation industry is governed by strict laws that control every aspect of aircraft design, including structures and electronics. Important aviation regulatory bodies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), published stringent rules for aircraft, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and third-party service providers to follow while installing and repairing avionics systems.Rapid advancement of aviation industry, particularly in the developed countries, including North America and Europe, is setting the pace for commercial avionics system growth. Various technical developments in aviation industry benefited the global commercial avionics systems market. The growth of global market for commercial avionics systems is driven by technological advancements, including better in-flight entertainment systems and sophisticated glass cockpits.On the basis aircraft type, the market has been categorized into narrow body, wide body, regional & business jet, and freighter. The narrow body segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for narrow body aircraft throughout the world.Depending on sub-system, the commercial avionics systems market is segregated into flight management and control, health monitoring, electrical and emergency, communication navigation and surveillance, and others. The flight management and control segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for commercial avionics systems that are being deployed for flight management and control application globally.As per the fit, the market is segmented into retrofit and forward fit. The retrofit segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for retrofit commercial avionics components worldwide.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2150 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy aircraft type, the freighter segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on sub-system, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on fit, the forward fit segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The key players that operate in the global commercial avionics systems market includeBAE Systems Plc.General ElectricHoneywell International Inc.L-3 Harris TechnologiesMeggitt PLC.Panasonic CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationTeledyne Technologies, Inc.Thales GroupUniversal Avionics Systems Corporation𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-lighting-market-A06273 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/zero-emission-aircraft-market-A11848 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-sensors-market-A06225

