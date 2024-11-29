EBC Financial Group Joins Global Leaders at United Nations Foundation’s 'We The Peoples' Awards in New York City

The We The Peoples Gala Night celebrates changemakers driving progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, a vision shared by EBC. Global leaders and changemakers unite on stage at the UN Foundation’s We The Peoples Gala, celebrating collective progress towards a fairer, more sustainable world. EBC representatives join global leaders at the We The Peoples Gala, reinforcing their commitment to transformative partnerships and equity-focused initiatives.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) joined world leaders and changemakers at “We The Peoples”, hosted by the United Nations Foundation. Held on 21 November 2024, in New York City, this prestigious event honoured individuals and organisations driving transformative action towards a fairer, healthier, and more sustainable world. Representing EBC at the event were David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, and Samuel Hertz, APAC Director of Operations at EBC Financial Group.

Celebrating Leadership at “We The Peoples”

“We The Peoples”, hosted annually by the United Nations Foundation, honours individuals and organisations that exemplify extraordinary leadership in advancing the United Nations’ vision of a more peaceful, equitable, and sustainable world. Named after the opening words of the UN Charter, the event celebrates those who embody its founding principles: to save future generations from the scourge of war, reaffirm faith in human rights and equal rights, ensure justice and international law, and promote social progress and freedom. This year’s gathering brought together global leaders, innovators, and changemakers to highlight the critical actions needed to address humanity’s greatest challenges.

As one of the few financial services organisations present, EBC’s participation reflected a commitment to engaging with issues that extend beyond financial markets. The event served as an opportunity to reflect on the shared responsibility of addressing challenges that shape a more equitable and sustainable future.

The 2024 honourees represented diverse fields and causes, including Rt Hon Dame Jacinda Ardern, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, recognised for her empathetic leadership and advocacy for women’s rights; Angélique Kidjo, Grammy-winning artist and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, celebrated for her lifelong commitment to children’s rights; Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME, honoured for innovative global partnerships; and Amanda Gorman, poet and activist, whose inspiring words earned her the inaugural Unite Our Strength Award; Louise Mabulo, Founder of the Cacao Project, recognised for her innovative efforts in sustainable agriculture; and the UN Emergency First Responders, honoured for their extraordinary compassion, courage, and determination in crisis response. Together, they represent the collective power of action in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and creating a brighter future for all.

“At EBC, we believe that before we do big, we must do good—to use our global platform to address the pressing challenges facing our world today,” said Hertz. “Our partnership with United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, demonstrates this philosophy in action, showcasing how meaningful collaborations can transform lives and mobilise communities toward progress. Being a witness of the amazing work that the honourees are doing at the ‘We The Peoples’ reaffirms what we hope to accomplish and our commitment to actively engage in initiatives that improve lives, reduce systemic inequities, and leave a lasting, positive impact on the world.”

Strengthening the Fight Against Malaria

EBC’s partnership with the United to Beat Malaria campaign began in April 2024, driven by a shared vision to protect the world’s most vulnerable children and families from malaria—a preventable and treatable disease that claims over 600,000 lives annually, 78% of which were children under five. EBC believes that every child should have the chance to reach their potential, and this significant undertaking reflects EBC’s core values of integrity, respect, and a deep responsibility to the communities it serves.

Since the partnership’s inception, EBC has contributed financial resources to support malaria prevention and essential health services in malaria-endemic regions. Malaria disproportionately affects communities in poverty-stricken regions, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where 94% of cases are reported annually. EBC’s contributions have provided critical malaria prevention tools, including insecticide-treated nets and diagnostic kits, to underserved communities. EBC employees have also actively participated in advocacy and awareness-raising initiatives, including:

• Attending the 2024 United to Beat Malaria Leadership Summit in Washington, DC, where Barrett and Hertz joined global advocates to discuss strategies and lobbied Congress to increase funding to combat malaria and support sustainable development.

• Participating in the Move Against Malaria 5K, a worldwide run that brought together communities to raise funds and awareness for malaria prevention.

“We are deeply privileged to support United to Beat Malaria, a campaign that embodies the spirit of the SDGs,” said Barrett. “At EBC, we believe that our work as a financial institution must extend beyond markets and profits to address critical global challenges like malaria. Being part of this effort shows how deeply we value the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to causes that create real, lasting change in the world.”

The event brought attention the power of partnerships in shaping a more just and sustainable future. For EBC, it presented an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to global progress and collaboration. “This evening reminded us of the extraordinary impact we can achieve when organisations and individuals unite for a common purpose,” said Barrett.

As EBC continues to expand its presence across financial hubs worldwide, it remains steadfast in its mission to balance business excellence with a genuine commitment to creating a better world.

For more information about EBC Financial Group’s CSR initiatives, including the United to Beat Malaria campaign, visit https://www.ebc.com/malaria.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. EBC has quickly established its position as a global brokerage firm, with an extensive presence in key financial hubs such as London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Sydney, the Cayman Islands, and across emerging markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and India. EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to leading levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group's subsidiaries are regulated and licensed in their local jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

