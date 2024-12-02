Food Safety Testing Global Market Forecast To Reach $37.99 Billion By 2028 With Steady Pace

Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The food safety testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $37.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

In recent years, the food safety testing market size has grown considerably. In 2024, the market is projected to increase from $23.3 billion in 2023 to $25.56 billion, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The historic growth can be attributed to an increase in consumer awareness about food safety issues, stringent government regulations and compliance standards, an increase in foodborne illness and outbreak incidences, food supply chain globalization and imports, increased focus on quality assurance and risk management, and elevated concerns about chemical and contaminant residues in food products.

What Does the Future Hold for the Food Safety Testing Market?

The market size for food safety testing is expected to see robust growth soon. According to forecasts, the market will grow to $37.99 billion by 2028, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.4%. The anticipated market growth can be attributed to the adoption of rapid and high-throughput testing technologies, an emphasis on blockchain and traceability for food safety assurance, research and development in next-generation testing platforms, the expansion of testing services in e-commerce, and direct-to-consumer markets. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for genetic testing in food authentication, growing importance of environmental monitoring in food production. Major trends in the forecast period include blockchain and digital traceability, next-generation sequencing ngs, AI, machine learning in data analysis, rapid and point-of-use testing kits, allergen and gluten testing, and remote sensing and spectroscopy.

Explore Comprehensive Insights On The Global Food Safety Testing Market With A Detailed Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6620&type=smp

What Factors Are Driving the Expansion of the Food Safety Testing Market?

One of the key growth drivers for the food safety testing market is the increasing demand for convenience and processed foods. People's income levels have increased due to the growth of the economy, particularly in developing nations. The processed food sector in India, for instance, is projected to attract $33 billion in investments by 2024, and there is potential for substantial interests in food handling advances and processing hardware, according to a joint study by ASSOCHAM, India, and Grant Thornton, UK. The overall food production in India is projected to double by 2024. Therefore, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the food testing market.

Pre-order the report for timely delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-safety-testing-global-market-report

Which Major Players Are Influencing the Food Safety Testing Market?

Major companies operating in the food safety testing market include SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, ALS Limited, TÜV SÜD AG, AsureQuality Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Symbio Laboratories, DNV GL, NSF International, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, The SOCOTEC Group, Aspirata, Danaher Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Charm Sciences Inc., Hygiena LLC, R-Biopharm AG, MilliporeSigma, 3M Company, and QIAGEN N.V. These leading companies are constantly driving market changes and development.

What Recent Advancements and Trends Are Shaping the Food Safety Testing Market?

Technological advancements define the shape of the food safety testing market. Innovative testing techniques in the field of analytical chemistry, designed to provide accurate and cost-effective analytical solutions, are being adopted globally by food and beverage manufacturers. These testing systems can effectively be integrated into routine food screening protocols at each production and manufacturing stage. For instance, Eurofins, a leading food and feed testing laboratory group, announced the launch of the SENSIStrip Allergen product range in 2020. This quickly detects allergens that must be labeled on packaged food and beverage-related products.

How Is The Food Safety Testing Market Segmented?

The food safety testing market report segments the market:

1 By Contaminant: Pathogens, Pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs, Toxins, Others Containments

2 By Technology: Traditional, Rapid

3 By Application: Meat, Poultry, And Seafood Products, Dairy And Dairy Products, Processed Food, Beverages, Cereals And Grains

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Way in the Food Safety Testing Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the food safety testing market, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Authenticity Global Market Report 2024

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2024

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.