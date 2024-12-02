Food Automation Global Market Report 2024: Promising Prospects and Emerging Trends

Food Automation Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

What Does The Food Automation Market Represent In 2024?

The food automation market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $13.61 billion in 2023 to $15.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer demand for processed and convenience foods, focus on improving operational efficiency and productivity in food processing, rise in labor costs and workforce availability challenges, need for reduced waste and enhanced production yield in food manufacturing, and the adoption of automation for traceability and compliance.

What Is The Food Automation Market Growth Forecast?

The food automation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It is projected to reach $22.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML in food automation, demand for flexibility and adaptability in food production lines, expansion of smart packaging and labeling technologies, focus on sustainable and eco-friendly food processing solutions, and research and development in next-generation food automation technologies.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Food Automation Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include robotic automation for food handling and processing, advanced packaging automation, automated quality inspection and food safety systems, smart sensors and IoT for real-time monitoring, and digital twin technology for process simulation.

How Is Automation Affecting The Growth Of The Food Industry?

The rising adaptability of automation is expected to propel the food automation market. The rapid push towards automation technology and increased expectations of consumers and regulatory agencies for better product quality and safety has in the increased adoption of automation across industries. It will provide an effective and efficient solution in the food industry for better food quality, maximum productivity, and profitability with ensured safety using automation technologies to streamline various activities from food processing operations to packaging, reducing the manual effort, increasing safety and maximizing profits.

For instance, in December 2021, according to the International Federation of Robotics IFR, the steady growth of industrial robots reflects the adoption of automation in food and beverage manufacturing, with the total global operational stock of robots increasing by 8.6% in 2020. The operational robot stock in food and beverage manufacturing steadily increased from 81,500 in 2019 to 90,100 in 2020. This adoption was driven due to the availability of better technology, the need to stay competitive and improve workers' safety. Therefore, the rising adaptability of automation will drive the growth of the food automation market.

Who Are The Key Players in the Food Automation Market?

Major companies operating in the food automation market include ABB Group, GEA Group AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, JBS S.A., Sysco Corporation, Nestle S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, MicroThermics Inc., Semi-Bulk Systems Inc., Atlantic Packaging Products Ltd., Endress+Hauser Group, Krones AG, Tetra Pak International S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Duravant LLC, Bühler AG, JBT Corporation, Heat and Control Inc., Key Technology Inc., FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Adept Technology Inc., Stäubli International AG, Omron Corporation.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Food Automation Market?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the food automation market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation food automation technologies such as robotics, digital twins, internet of things IoT, analytics, data processing, automated control systems, and others. These advanced solutions offer complete automation reducing human needs entirely and increasing profitability while ensuring safety. For instance, in January 2022, Pazzi Robotics, a France-based kitchen software, and robotics startup firm introduced a fully automated packaged solution for the food and beverages industry with no human intervention during the operations. The solution includes robots that perform tasks from food preparation to final assembly based on fully automated procedures. This solution uses a combination of software, data, and precision robotics.

How Is The Food Automation Market Segmented?

The food automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Motors And Generators, Motor Controls, Discrete Controllers And Visualization, Rotary Products, Linear Products, Other Types

2 By Operation: Semi Automatic, Fully Automatic

3 By Component: Plant Instrumentation, Plant-Level Controls, Enterprise-Level Controls

4 By Application: Bakery Products, Drinks, Candy, Snacks, Fruits And Vegetables, Meat, Other Applications

What Are the Regional Insights Into the Food Automation Market?

Western Europe was the largest region in the food automation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the food automation market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

