Fireproofing Materials Global Market Projected to Reach $1.21 Billion by 2024

Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The fireproofing materials market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The fireproofing materials market size has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, and it is set to continue growing. Increasing from $1.05 billion in 2023 to $1.21 billion in 2024, the compound annual growth rate CAGR is predicted to be 15.8%. Factors like stricter building regulations, the surge in high-rise construction, improving fire safety awareness, industrial and commercial development, and the requirements of the insurance industry have driven this historic period growth.

What Will Drive The Growth Of The Fireproofing Materials Market?

A key promoter of growth within the fireproofing materials market is the escalating number of fire accidents. These accidents, which are both sudden and unexpected, can cause significant injuries and property damage. The growing rate of these incidents is stimulating demand for fireproofing materials from a wide range of industries, thereby driving the market's expansion. As specified by the National Fire Protection Association, local US fire departments attended to 1.4 million fires, i.e., one fire every 23 seconds in 2021. Hence, the alarming rise in fire accidents is significantly accelerating the growth of the fireproofing materials market.

Get a sample of the full report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6042&type=smp

How Are The Major Players Contributing To The Fireproofing Materials Market?

The prominent companies operating in the fireproofing materials market that have significantly influenced this market growth include Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Etex Group, FlameOFF Coatings Inc., Intumescent Systems Ltd., Isolatek International, Jotun Group, PK Companies, PPG Industries Inc., ROCKWOOL International A/S, RPM International Inc., Sika Services AG, Albi Protective Coatings, Alsey Refractories Co., Carboline Pvt. Ltd., Chartek New Zealand, Firetherm Ltd., Flame Control Coatings, Grace Construction Co., Hempel AS, Hilti Corp., International Fireproof Technology Inc., Leighs Paints Co. Ltd., Monokote, Nullifire Ltd., Promat International, Pyro-Cote Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Co., Specified Technologies Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends And How Are They Shaping The Fireproofing Materials Market?

New product launches are enhancing the safety of fireproofing materials and are a key trend gaining traction in the market. The top companies operating in the fireproofing materials sector are steering their focus towards the development of state-of-the-art fireproofing materials, to consolidate their market position. An example of this trend is evident with Henkel AG & co. KGaA, a Germany-based consumer goods and chemicals company. In April 2022, they launched new fire protection products for safer Electric Vehicle EV batteries – Loctite EA 9400 and Loctite FPC 5060. These innovative coatings aid in the prevention and curtailment of fires when applied to battery packs, ensuring the safety of passengers exiting a vehicle. These easily and cost-effectively applied products allow manufacturers to continually enhance battery production whilst maintaining optimum safety levels.

Preorder the full report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fireproofing-materials-global-market-report

How Is The Fireproofing Materials Market Segmented?

The fireproofing materials market delineated in this report encompasses various segments:

1 By Type: Intumescent Coatings, Thin Film, Thick Film

2 By Substrates: Metal, Wood

3 By Technology: Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne

4 By End-User: Energy And Power, Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Petrochemical, Transportation And Logistics Industries, Other End-Users

Insights Into The Regional Fireproofing Materials Market:

In 2023, North America was the most substantial region within the fireproofing materials market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the sector. The regions covered in the fireproofing materials market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2024

Cellulosic Fire Protection Intumescent Coating Global Market Report 2024

Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.