Saw Palmetto Berries Market size to cross $325.6 million by 2035, register at a CAGR of 5.6%

The growth of the saw palmetto berries market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of their health benefits, particularly in promoting prostate health, rising demand for natural remedies, and advancements in extraction technologies.The global saw palmetto berries market size was valued at $172.40 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $325.6 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2035. Saw palmetto berries is the fruit of the Serenoa repens palm tree. Saw palmetto berries are small, dark purple drupes, known for their medicinal properties and historical use in traditional herbal medicine. There are primarily two types of saw palmetto extracts namely, oil-based extracts and powdered extracts. Saw palmetto berries contain bioactive compounds such as fatty acids, phytosterols, and flavonoids and are primarily used to promote prostate health and alleviate symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). These berries are used in the production of dietary supplements, herbal teas, medicines, and topical creams.The rise in trend toward natural remedies has significantly surged the market demand for saw palmetto berries, positioning them as a preferred choice for individuals who seek holistic approaches to health and wellness. As consumers increasingly prioritize natural solutions over conventional pharmaceuticals, saw palmetto berries have emerged as a prominent herbal medicine, which particularly addresses prostate health concerns. The deep purple saw palmetto fruit, harvested from the hardy palmetto plant, yields potent extracts renowned for promoting prostate health and hair regrowth.Moreover, this trend is driven by a combination of factors, including concerns about the side effects of synthetic medications, a desire for more sustainable & eco-friendly alternatives, and a shift toward preventive healthcare practices.In addition, the traditional use of saw palmetto berries in herbal medicine systems which are linked with a growing body of scientific research which supports their efficacy, reinforces their credibility as a viable natural remedy. Consumers are drawn to the perceived safety and gentleness of herbal remedies such as saw palmetto berries, which are often seen as gentler on the body and less likely to cause adverse reactions compared to pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, the natural remedies trend of consumption and product innovation drive the demand for saw palmetto berries industry. Limited awareness acts as a significant restraint on the market demand for saw palmetto berries, as many potential consumers are unaware of the health benefits associated with this natural remedy. Despite growing recognition of saw palmetto berries in some regions, they remain unknown to a large segment of the population, particularly in areas where traditional herbal medicine practices are less prevalent. This lack of awareness translates into lower consumer interest and demand for saw palmetto-based products, as individuals do not consider them as viable options for addressing prostate health concerns or overlook them in favor of more familiar remedies.Moreover, limited awareness of saw palmetto berries impacts consumer confidence in the efficacy and safety of these products. Without sufficient knowledge about the potential benefits and usage of saw palmetto berries, consumers hesitate to incorporate them into their healthcare routines or opt for alternative treatments with which they are more familiar. Furthermore, this lack of awareness presents challenges for manufacturers and retailers in effectively marketing and promoting saw palmetto-based supplements, as they invest resources in educating consumers about the product and its benefits. Players operating in the global saw palmetto berries market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their saw palmetto berries market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Valensa International, Optimized Plant Nutrients, Naturalize Biotech Corp., Labnica, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Jiaherb, Hunan Nutramax, Xian Changyue Phytochemistry and Atlantic Phytochemicals & Extracts. 