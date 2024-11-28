130th Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, November 28 - The Proposal for the Act on Transitional Financing for an Accelerated and Just Coal Exit, adopted today, will allow continued operation of the Šoštanj Thermal Power Plant (TEŠ) and the Velenje Coal Mine (PV). This measure will prevent the worst-case scenario, which could unfold at the beginning of next year during the peak winter heating season without government intervention. Insolvency proceedings against these two companies would threaten jobs for TEŠ and PV employees, the social security of their families, heating for approximately 35,000 residents, as well as public institutions and businesses. The act protects social security for employees and their families while enabling dignified living for all residents of the Šaleška Valley. It provides a bridge until measures for a just coal exit and regional restructuring are implemented, along with the establishment of alternative heat production sources. The provision of public economic services is planned from the beginning of 2025 until the end of April 2027, spanning three heating seasons. In the interim, the government will prepare two key laws for the Šaleška Valley’s transformation: the Act on the Gradual Closure of the Velenje Coal Mine and the Act on the Developmental Restructuring of the Savinja-Šaleška Region.

The government also determined the text of the Proposal for Amendments to the Reconstruction Act, aimed at optimizing measures for flood damage remediation. Among other changes, the proposal extends the deadline for submitting applications for investment incentives to companies and regulates the process of altering spatial use in municipal spatial plans. The act ensures a comprehensive approach to addressing damages and rebuilding affected areas after last year’s floods. The government continuously monitors the situation and adjusts legislative solutions based on practical needs arising during implementation.

The government prepared the text for the Proposal for Amendments to the Act on the Central Register of Insured Persons and Beneficiaries of Mandatory Pension and Disability Insurance Rights, submitting it to the National Assembly for urgent procedure. This proposal introduces adjustments to enhance the efficiency of record management, streamline administrative procedures, and align legislation with existing regulations and judicial practices. Among other measures, it extends the deadline for submitting applications for guaranteed widow's pensions.

The government drafted the Proposal for the Passport Act, which involves significant updates while retaining the current system's foundations. Last amended over 13 years ago, the act now incorporates updates aligning with amendments to the Identity Card Act and transposes EU Council Directive 2019/997, establishing the EU Travel Document for Return and its issuance criteria. The law introduces provisions for digital photographs taken by certified photographers using the e-Photograph application, the establishment of an online ePhoto record accessible to citizens, and procedural simplifications for administrative units. To combat fictitious residency registrations, it enables signature comparisons between passport applications and residency proof documents. Furthermore, it lays the groundwork for the government to subsidize passport issuance in cases of damage, destruction, or loss during natural or other disasters.

The government also defined the text for a Proposal to Amend the Identity Card Act, addressing a current shortcoming where identity cards issued to children under 12 years old are not electronic and thus cannot be used as health insurance cards. This change enables their use for healthcare services for citizens under 12, ensuring faster service delivery. The proposal mandates the submission of digital photographs through the existing e-Photograph system, improving the traceability of photo origins and expediting issuance procedures.

Finally, the government adopted a Proposal for Amendments to the Banking Act, primarily to transpose EU regulations. The proposal clarifies the application of provisions on credit institutions, enhances the efficiency of prudential supervision, and introduces updates related to digital resilience, internal governance, business continuity planning, risk assessments, and reporting. It also expands the scope of financial services banks can offer in the cryptocurrency market and mandates auditors' sustainability assurance reports.