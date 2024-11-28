Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential Foodborne Illness/Listeria monocytogenes

Company Name:
Gracie’s Kitchens Inc.
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Gracie’s Kitchens, King Kullen, Wild By Nature

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, CT is recalling all ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products manufactured at the facility from 11/4-11/13/24, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to various grocery stores located in Connecticut and New York. Products will have sell by dates located on the labels with range of 11/9/24-11/24/24. Specific products with sell by dates are listed below.

These products are no longer in commerce and are past their sell by date, but consumers should check their freezers and dispose of product or return to store where they purchased for refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is being initiated after sampling indicated that Listeria monocytogenes was found in the environment. The firm is working with the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased any of the listed products included in the recall are urged to discard them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 203-773-0795 Mon-Fr (9am-3pm EST) or info@gracieskitchens.com.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

UPC

PACK SIZE & PACKAGING

SELL BY DATES

AFFECTED

GRACIE'S KITCHENS BRAND

      

Peppers & Onions

85316-10001

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Fajita Mix

85316-10002

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Sliced Mixed Peppers

85326-10007

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Broccoli & Cauliflower

Florets

85316-10009

12oz, foam tray

11/14-11/24/24

Broccoli Florets

85316-10011

12oz, foam tray

11/14-11/24/24

Cauliflower Florets

85316-10012

12oz, foam tray

11/14-11/24/24

Diced Red Onions

85316-10017

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced White Onions

85316-10018

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced Carrots

85316-10019

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced Celery

85316-10020

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced Tri Color Peppers

85316-10023

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Stuffed Artichokes

85316-10055

16oz, foam tray

11/14-11/24/24

Diced Celery

85316-10083

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced White Onions

85316-10085

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced Red Onions

85316-10086

10oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Peppers and Onions

85316-10087

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Brussel Sprout Halves

85316-10097

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Brussel Sprouts Shredded

85316-10098

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Sliced Mixed Peppers

85316-10102

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Mirepoix

85316-10167

20oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Fiesta Watermelon Bowl

85316-10202

60oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fiesta Bowl

85316-10214

60oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Halo Bowl

85316-10312

28oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Tropical Delight Bowl

85316-10313

28oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Spears

85316-10337

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Spears

85316-10302

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Spears

85316-10342

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Berry

85316-10325

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Berry Cup

85316-10326

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Cup

85316-10323

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Spears

85316-10341

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango & Blueberry Cup

85316-10347

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Honeydew Chunks

85316-10349

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10351

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Chunks

85316-10352

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10353

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10354

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10376

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Cup

85316-10377

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Berry

85316-10378

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10379

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10380

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Tropical Delight Bowl

85316-10391

28oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Halo

85316-10392

26oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Chunks

85316-10356

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Tropical Fruit Cup

85316-10384

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10385

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Cup

85316-10386

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Spears

85316-10393

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10398

42oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10399

1.65lb, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Large Fruit Platter

85316-10402

56oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Tropical Fruit Cup

85316-10403

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Slices

85316-10450

16oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Honeydew Slices

85316-10541

16oz, plastic container

11/9-11/1924

Peppers & Onions

85316-10087

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Brussel Sprout Halves

85316-10097

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Sliced Mixed Peppers

85316-10102

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fiesta Bowl

85316-10201

64oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10376

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango

85316-10377

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Berry

85316-10378

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10379

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10380

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Honeydew Chunks

85316-10382

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10383

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10385

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10386

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Spears

85316-10389

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Halo Bowl

85316-10390

28oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Spears

85316-10393

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10398

42oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10399

1.65lb, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Honeydew Chunks

85316-10405

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

UPC

PACK SIZE & PACKAGING

SELL BY DATES

AFFECTED

KING KULLEN BRAND

      

Vegetable Platter

85316-10005

44oz, plastic container

11/14-11/24/24

Watermelon Slices

85316-10006

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Pineapple Slices

85316-10007

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Cantaloupe Slices

85316-10008

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Honeydew Slices

85316-10009

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Stuffed Artichokes

85316-10061

16oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Diced Celery

85316-10083

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced White Onions

85316-10085

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced Red Onions

85316-10086

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Peppers & Onions

85316-10087

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Fajita Mix

85316-11090

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Brussel Sprout Halves

85316-10097

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Brussel Sprouts Shredded

85316-10098

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Tri Colored Noodles

85316-10146

14oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Mirepox

85316-10167

20oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Fiesta Watermelon Bowl

85316-10200

60oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Fiesta Bowl

85316-10201

64oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10376

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango

85316-10377

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Berry

85316-10378

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10379

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10380

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Honeydew Chunks

85316-10382

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10383

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Tropical Fruit Cup

85316-10384

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10385

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10386

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Spears

85316-10387

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Spears

85316-10388

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Spears

85316-10389

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Halo Bowl

85316-10390

28oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Tropical Delight Bowl

85316-10391

28oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Halo

85316-10392

26oz, plastic container

11//11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10398

42oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10399

1.65lb, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Large Fruit Platter

85316-10402

56oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Tropical Fruit Cup

85316-10403

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Honeydew Chunks

85316-10405

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Papaya Chunks

85316-10411

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Chunks

85316-10413

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Slices

85316-10540

16oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Honeydew Slices

85316-10541

16oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Pineapple Slices

85316-10542

16oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Watermelon Slices

85316-10543

16oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

WILD BY NATURE BRAND

      

Vegetable Platter

85316-10005

44oz, plastic container

11/14-11/24/24

Watermelon Slices

85316-10006

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Pineapple Slices

85316-10007

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Cantaloupe Slices

85316-10008

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Honeydew Slices

85316-10009

20oz, foam tray

11/9-11/19/24

Squash Noodles

85316-10022

14oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced Celery

85316-10083

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced White Onions

85316-10085

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Diced Red Onions

85316-10086

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Peppers & Onions

85316-10087

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Brussel Sprout Halves

85316-10097

12oz, plastic container

11/12-11/22/24

Sliced Mixed Peppers

85316-10102

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fiesta Bowl

85316-10201

64oz, plastic container

11/9-11/19/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10376

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango

85316-10377

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mango Berry

85316-10378

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10379

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10380

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Honeydew Chunks

85316-10382

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Cantaloupe Chunks

85316-10383

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Mixed Fruit

85316-10385

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Pineapple Chunks

85316-10386

16oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Watermelon Spears

85316-10389

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Halo Bowl

85316-10390

28oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Spears

85316-10393

24oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10398

42oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Fruit Tray

85316-10399

1.65lb, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

Honeydew Chunks

85316-10405

12oz, plastic container

11/11-11/21/24

