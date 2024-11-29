Road Closure VT Route 73

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 73 is CLOSED in the area of the intersection with Willow Brook Rd due to a TREE & WIRES DOWN ON ROADWAY.

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.