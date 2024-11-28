WOWwART Magazine Set to Launch in December, Bringing Global Contemporary Art and Artists to the Forefront

WOWwART magazine cover page WOWwART magazine will be available in print over 190 countries and thousands of platforms including Amazon. WOWwART magazine content and editor's page. Interview with the artists. Interviews with exceptional artists

WOWwART magazine launches this December, celebrating global contemporary art with exclusive features, interviews, and worldwide media coverage.

Being featured in WOWwART means gaining visibility not just in print edition, but across the entire media spectrum in the US, UK, Europe and beyond” — Roberto Pandozzi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Art enthusiasts around the world have reason to celebrate as the highly anticipated WOWwART magazine prepares to make its debut this December. The inaugural issue promises to be a vibrant celebration of contemporary art, featuring the extraordinary talents of artists from across the globe. With its mission to connect art lovers with the latest trends, insights, and creative expressions, WOWwART is poised to become a cornerstone of the global art community.Already available in print (pre-order) across more than 190 countries, WOWwART ensures that art aficionados everywhere can access its rich content. The magazine will also be available through major retailers and platforms such as Amazon Barnes & Noble , and Walmart, making it easier than ever to explore the world of art from the comfort of home.Roberto Pandozzi, Editor-in-Chief of WOWwART, shared his excitement about the magazine’s global reach and the opportunities it offers to featured artists. “We have great news for those showcased in the print version of WOWwART magazine. Being featured in WOWwART means gaining visibility not just in print edition, but across the entire media spectrum in the US, UK, Europe and beyond,” Pandozzi said. “Starting with our first issue, some of the interviews we’ll showcase will also be featured in U.S. and U.K. media outlets, including local ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and other TV & radio networks.”The magazine’s reach extends far beyond print, with plans to feature artist interviews on major platforms such as the Associated Press, which reaches over 50% of the global population, as well as Benzinga, Nexstar, and major search engines like Google News, Yahoo, and Bing. WOWwART will also enjoy extensive coverage through EIN Presswire, NewYox Media magazines, and broadcast and digital platforms, including U.S. network affiliates with a combined audience of over 150 million monthly radio website users. Additionally, the magazine will be featured in over 500 U.K. media outlets and secure 5 to 10 media placements per country, ensuring a truly global presence.The magazine’s enhanced SEO positioning and quality backlinks will further optimize its visibility, while its presence on e-commerce platforms will make it a go-to resource for art lovers worldwide.WOWwART is kicking off its launch with an ambitious plan to conduct over 100 artist interviews in its first month alone. “The interviews are so incredible and valuable that we’ve had a hard time selecting which ones to showcase,” Pandozzi remarked. “Each one is better than the last, and we’re thrilled to share these stories with the world.”With its unparalleled global reach and commitment to celebrating contemporary art, WOWwART magazine is set to become a must-read for anyone passionate about the arts. The December launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey for both artists and art enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for the first issue and prepare to be inspired by the creativity and talent of artists from every corner of the globe.

