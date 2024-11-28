Voxtur Announces Financial Results for Q3 Ended September 30, 2024

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, are available at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.voxtur.com.

“Over the past ninety days since I joined as CEO, my primary focus has been on addressing our financial foundation to ensure long-term stability and success. We are taking decisive actions to reduce the company’s debt, streamline operations, and implement the necessary changes to become cash flow positive from our core operations,” said Ryan Marshall, CEO of Voxtur. “While there is still work to be done, I am encouraged by the progress we’ve made in identifying opportunities to enhance efficiency and strengthen our financial position. These changes are not just about immediate results but about setting the stage for sustainable growth and creating value for our shareholders.”

Financial Results:

Continuing Operations Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 1 $ 8,491 $ 10,137 $ 25,745 $ 30,706 Gross profit 1 4,925 6,510 14,595 18,040 Gross profit as a % of Revenue 1 58 % 64 % 57 % 59 %

Discussion with respect to the above-noted results can be found in the Company’s MD&A available at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.voxtur.com .

1 Calculations include only the results from continuing operations and do not include results of discontinued operations. On November 1, 2023, the Company finalized the sale of its wholly owned appraisal management company (“AMC”) business for $35,135 ($25,324 USD). Results of the AMC business are classified as discontinued operations. As at September 30, 2024, management was committed to a plan to sell the controlling interest in the Company’s capital markets business unit ("Blue Water"). Accordingly, the Company has presented Blue Water as a disposal group held for sale and reported Blue Water's results as discontinued operations.

Earnings Call Details:

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, December 2nd, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss financial results and highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing +1(800)-717-1738, +1(646)-307-1865 or +1(289)-514-5100. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A digital recording of the call will be available for replay on Voxtur's website.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational proptech company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The company offers targeted data analytics to simplify the multifaceted aspects of the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value real estate assets, providing critical due diligence that enables market participants to effectively originate, trade, or service defaults on mortgage loans. As an independent and transparent mortgage technology provider, the company offers primary and secondary market solutions in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and the Company’s financial and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. By their very nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to the anticipated financial performance of the Company and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: additional costs related to acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, and implementation of new products; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure, failure to implement technological upgrades, or failure to implement new technological products in accordance with expected timelines; changing market conditions related to defaulted mortgage loans, and the failure of clients to send foreclosure and bankruptcy referrals in volumes similar to those prior to the COVID-19 global pandemic; failure of governing agencies and regulatory bodies to approve the use of products and services developed by the Company; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property and protecting newly developed intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein. Factors relating to the Company’s financial guidance and targets disclosed in this press release include, in addition to the factors set out above, the degree to which actual future events accord with, or vary from, the expectations of, and assumptions used by, Voxtur‘s management in preparing the financial guidance and targets.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Voxtur's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

