MPD Arrests Suspect in Northeast Burglary Cases

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two burglary offenses that occurred early Wednesday morning in Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4200 block of Edson Place, Northeast for reports of a shooting. A short time later an adult male was located nearby suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital conscious and breathing for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 24184262

As detectives investigated this case, they determined the shooting patient was connected to the following burglary cases which occurred in Northeast earlier Wednesday morning:

Burglary Two: At approximately 1:55 a.m. multiple suspects attempted to gain entry to a business in the 3700 block of 10th Street, Northeast. The suspects damaged the entry of the business but were unable to obtain any property. The suspects fled in a vehicle. CCN: 24180429

Burglary Two: At approximately 2:12 a.m. multiple suspects forcibly entered a business in the 3100 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The suspects successfully obtained property and fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 24184247

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 24-year-old Robert Brandon of Northwest, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.

The shooting and both burglaries remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.