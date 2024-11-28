DLE PRESS RELEASE – Ten New Deputies Join State Sheriff Division

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOKŌ KĀNĀWAI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

TEN NEW DEPUTIES JOIN STATE SHERIFF DIVISION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 27, 2024

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) welcomed 10 new deputy sheriffs during a graduation ceremony at DLE’s Training Services Division in Iwilei today. The new deputy sheriffs have the distinction of being members of the first Law Enforcement recruit class to graduate since DLE’s inception at the beginning of the year.

“It’s an honor to administer the oath of office to these new deputies,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “They earned their badges by spending six months developing their skills at the academy. Now they are ready to join the rest of the men and women in the department who work every day to make Hawai‘i safe for residents and visitors.”

As recruits, the deputy sheriffs participated in more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction and practical testing in constitutional and criminal law, ethical use of force, physical fitness, traffic enforcement, firearms and physical control tactics.

The new deputy sheriffs will now refine their skills while paired with certified field training officers for 12 weeks.

Two of the new deputy sheriffs are assigned to the Maui Court Section. The rest are assigned to the Airport Section, Harbors Section and Central Patrol Section on O‘ahu.

Graduation pictures and video are available by contacting Brooks Baehr at [email protected].

Media Contacts:

Brooks Baehr

Public Information Officer

Department of Law Enforcement

Office: 808-587-5051

Mobile: 808-892-9272

Email: [email protected]