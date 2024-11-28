DLE PRESS RELEASE – Ten New Deputies Join State Sheriff Division
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOKŌ KĀNĀWAI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
JORDAN LOWE
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
TEN NEW DEPUTIES JOIN STATE SHERIFF DIVISION
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 27, 2024
HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) welcomed 10 new deputy sheriffs during a graduation ceremony at DLE’s Training Services Division in Iwilei today. The new deputy sheriffs have the distinction of being members of the first Law Enforcement recruit class to graduate since DLE’s inception at the beginning of the year.
“It’s an honor to administer the oath of office to these new deputies,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “They earned their badges by spending six months developing their skills at the academy. Now they are ready to join the rest of the men and women in the department who work every day to make Hawai‘i safe for residents and visitors.”
As recruits, the deputy sheriffs participated in more than 1,000 hours of academic instruction and practical testing in constitutional and criminal law, ethical use of force, physical fitness, traffic enforcement, firearms and physical control tactics.
The new deputy sheriffs will now refine their skills while paired with certified field training officers for 12 weeks.
Two of the new deputy sheriffs are assigned to the Maui Court Section. The rest are assigned to the Airport Section, Harbors Section and Central Patrol Section on O‘ahu.
Graduation pictures and video are available by contacting Brooks Baehr at [email protected].
Media Contacts:
Brooks Baehr
Public Information Officer
Department of Law Enforcement
Office: 808-587-5051
Mobile: 808-892-9272
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
