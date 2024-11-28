NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has published an article that outlines the best marketing automation software, naming Klaviyo the top choice for businesses of all sizes. The review delves into Klaviyo’s key features and integrations, highlighting the company’s marketing software and AI-powered tools.





Best Marketing Automation Software

Klaviyo - a comprehensive marketing automation platform that helps businesses deliver personalized and data-driven email, SMS, and push notification campaigns, powered by advanced segmentation, AI insights, and over 350 integrations





Klaviyo is a leading marketing automation platform that empowers businesses to create personalized, data-driven marketing campaigns across email, SMS, and mobile push notifications. Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo has grown to serve over 151,000 companies globally, helping them optimize customer engagement and drive revenue through targeted messaging.





Klaviyo’s mission is to empower creators and businesses with the tools and insights needed to take full control over their marketing strategies. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with offices in the UK and Australia, Klaviyo continues to expand its global reach, providing scalable marketing solutions for businesses of all sizes.





Klaviyo Ranked as Top Marketing Automation Software





Expert Consumers has ranked the top marketing automation platforms and crowned Klaviyo as the best in the industry. Known for its powerful features and data-driven insights, Klaviyo has emerged as the top choice for businesses looking to enhance their digital marketing strategies and drive growth.











Klaviyo stands out for its ability to help businesses personalize marketing campaigns across multiple channels, including email, SMS, and mobile push notifications. The platform excels in real-time data activation, AI-powered automation, and predictive analytics, allowing companies to engage customers more effectively and optimize revenue generation. Its seamless integration with over 350 tools further enhances its ability to deliver targeted, personalized experiences that drive long-term success.





According to Expert Consumers’ rankings, Klaviyo's user-friendly interface, scalable features, and focus on empowering businesses with full control over their marketing efforts set it apart from other platforms. The software's ability to consolidate various marketing channels into one unified solution, combined with its comprehensive reporting and segmentation capabilities, makes it an invaluable tool for businesses of all sizes.





For companies looking to maximize their marketing efforts, Expert Consumers recommends Klaviyo as the leading marketing automation software.





Click here to explore Klaviyo’s marketing automation tools. For more info, please visit the Expert Consumers website.





About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.



