Dried Blueberries Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $5.19 Billion By 2028

Dried Blueberries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033” — The Business Research Company

The revelation from the Dried Blueberries Global Market Report 2024 stipulates that the dried blueberries industry has demonstrated significant growth in the recent past and forecasts suggest that this growth is expected to continue. According to the report, the market size will surge from $4.84 billion in 2023 to reach an estimation of $5.19 billion in 2024, delivering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This robust growth can be credited to a variety of factors, including the expansion of e-commerce, the growth of the industrial sector, rising veganism trends, an incline in personalized nutrition, an elevation in disposable income, and the proliferation of retail chains.

The dried blueberries market is poised to see robust growth in the next few years, soaring from $5.19 billion in 2024 to as much as $6.92 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This remarkable growth projected for the forecast period can be attributed to numerous factors. Notably, increasing demand for convenient and healthy snacks, growing health consciousness among consumers, a shift towards embracing e-commerce platforms for shopping, increased awareness about the health benefits linked to blueberries, particularly for eye health, and a rising demand for natural and organic food products. A forecasted trend in the dried blueberries market includes technological advancements, surging interest in superfoods, an uptick in plant-based products, clean-label ingredients, and naturally preserved foods.

Major companies operating within the dried blueberries market are constantly seeking to introduce innovative offerings, such as dried blueberry crisps. These are designed to deliver a crunchy texture for consumers, a concentrated flavor profile, and a long shelf life. For example, in March 2024, Brothers All Natural, a US-based maker of freeze-dried fruit snacks, launched infused freeze-dried fruit crisps, available in three scrumptious flavors: Fuji Apples infused with Raspberry, Blueberry, and Strawberry.

The dried blueberries market, as detailed in the report, is segmented:

1 By Product: Freeze-Dried, Sun-Dried, Infused-Dried, Other Products

2 By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3 By Form: Slices And Granulates, Powder, Whole Dried Fruits

4 By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers, Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Independent Small Groceries, Other Grocery Retailers, Online Retailing

5 By End-User: Bakery Products, Confectionaries, Dairy Products, Beverages, Cereal And Snack Bars, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products, Dietary Supplements, Foodservice Providers, Retail, Other End-Users

