Drive Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $17.25 Billion By 2028

Double-Sided Masking Tapes Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The future is looking bright for the double-sided masking tapes market, which is slated to grow from $12.33 billion in 2023 to a staggering $13.1 billion in 2024. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. The impressive growth recorded in this historical period is primarily attributed to the rising demand in various sectors such as automotive, electronics and PCB manufacturing, construction and building applications, industrial and manufacturing needs, along with an increasing need for efficient bonding solutions.

What Factors Are Expected To Drive Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Growth?

Looking forward, the double-sided masking tapes market size is set to experience significant growth. It's forecasted to skyrocket to $17.25 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 7.1%. This growth can be mainly attributed to several factors, including increased automation in manufacturing, the rise in e-commerce and online sales, regulatory compliance, the widening applications in the medical and healthcare sectors, and usage in renewable energy and solar panel assembly. Moreover, the forecast period is expected to witness several trends, including the use of advanced materials and composites, increased automation in manufacturing, technological innovations, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships fueling growth.

In particular, the growing pervasiveness of the construction sector is identified as a key driver that is set to catalyze the growth of double-sided masking tapes. Appreciated for their ability to resist corrosion, maintain surfaces clean and smooth, and provide sealing function protection against environmental elements during construction, double-sided masking tapes have found increasing usage in both outdoor and indoor applications in the construction industry. The rise of construction activities globally, as reported by Marsh, a UK-based Insurance company, anticipated to grow by $4.5 trillion, reaching a total of $15.2 trillion between 2020 and 2030, heralds a promising era for the double-sided masking tapes market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market?

The double-sided masking tapes market sees notable participation from numerous key industry players, including 3M, Intertapes Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies LLC, TesaTapes Private Ltd., Nitto Denko Corp, Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Yem Chio Co Ltd., SEKISUI Chemical Co Ltd., Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co Ltd, and Scapa Group plc, to mention a few.

What Critical Trends Are Influencing The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market?

Advancements in technology, particularly adhesive technologies like hotmelt adhesive and acrylate adhesive, have been gaining popularity in the double-sided masking tapes market. To bolster their market position, key players are focusing on providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. For instance, Monta, a Germany-based company, unveiled a new range of self-adhesive paper tape, a silicone-free alternative to tapes with synthetic backings. This launch not only supports mono-material packaging solutions but also offers a more adaptable and user-friendly alternative to water-activated tape.

Moreover, the double-sided masking tapes market's depth and diversity can be appreciated by its segmentation, which includes:

1 By Product Type: Silicon-based Adhesive, Acrylic-based Adhesive, Rubber-based Adhesive

2 By Application: Painting, Plating, Abrasive Blasting, High-Temperature Applications, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Automotive, Building and Construction, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Aerospace, Other End-users

Where Is The Double-Sided Masking Tapes Market Heading Geographically?

In 2023, North America dominated as the largest region in the double-sided masking tapes market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the approaching years. The global market spread covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

