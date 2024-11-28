Çimsa Showcases Groundbreaking Products and Technologies at Intercem Americas

Çimsa Expands U.S. Presence with $82 Million Investment, Showcasing Innovation and Leadership at Intercem Americas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Çimsa , a leading global player in construction materials, unveiled its innovative portfolio and reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S. market at Intercem Americas , one of the industry’s premier events. With a strong foundation in the United States, supported by its existing production facility, Çimsa is now advancing its market presence by constructing a second plant in the region. This development underscores its evolution from an exporter to an integral part of the local construction ecosystem.Boasting a nearly 20% share in the U.S. white cement market, Çimsa is strategically positioning itself to meet the demands of the $2 trillion American construction sector. This expanded footprint highlights the company’s role as a pioneering industry leader, delivering tailored solutions and long-term investments to the U.S. market.Speaking about Çimsa’s growing presence in the U.S., CEO Umut Zenar shared plans for a new grey cement facility: "Set to commence operations by late 2025, with an $82 million investment, and a new U.S. Plant to launch in 2025. With our existing plant and this upcoming facility, we are cementing our role as a robust local presence in the U.S.,” Zenar said. “The U.S. market is vital to our global growth strategy, and we are excited to bring innovative solutions that address the unique needs of our American clients.”Zenar added, “As the world’s second-largest producer of white cement and a leader in calcium aluminate cement (CAC), Çimsa takes pride in driving innovation and transformation across the industry. With its vast infrastructure needs and construction growth, the U.S. remains a cornerstone of our global operations.”The new facility is poised to enhance Çimsa’s grey cement offerings while further solidifying its leadership in white cement, allowing the company to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of construction solutions.In addition to its expanding U.S. presence, Çimsa is leaving a global mark by showcasing cutting-edge technologies at major industry events, including Irefcon India in Goa and the Abu Dhabi Dry-mix Conference. Developed in collaboration with the Sabancı Technology Center in Munich and the company’s Formülhane R&D hub in Mersin, Turkey, these advancements reflect Çimsa’s focus on high-performance, sustainable construction solutions, particularly in CAC and construction chemicals.About Çimsa:Founded in 1972 in Mersin, Turkey, Çimsa operates three integrated cement plants in Mersin, Eskişehir, and Afyon. Its Mersin plant is unique as the only facility globally capable of producing grey cement, white cement, and CAC under one roof.In recent years, Çimsa has bolstered its global footprint, including the acquisition of the Buñol white cement plant in Spain in 2021 and Ireland-based Mannok Holdings in 2023. With these strategic moves, Çimsa continues to expand its product range and solidify its position as a top-three global producer of white cement and CAC. https://cimsa.com.tr/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.