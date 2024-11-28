Submit Release
SPEA Welcomes Ontario Government's Commitment to Energy Expansion

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) today commends the Ontario government's announcement of significant investments in energy infrastructure, marking a crucial step forward in securing the province's energy future while creating potential employment opportunities in the nuclear sector.

The government's willingness to expand nuclear capacity demonstrates a clear recognition of nuclear power's vital role in providing clean, reliable baseload power to meet Ontario's growing energy demands. This initiative aligns perfectly with SPEA's long-standing advocacy for sustainable energy solutions and the development of Canada's nuclear expertise.

"This announcement represents an important moment for Ontario's nuclear industry and our members," says Michelle Duncan, Staff Representative at SPEA. "The expansion of nuclear capacity will create thousands of high-skilled positions for engineers and technical professionals, while ensuring Ontario maintains its position as a global leader in nuclear technology."

The investment is expected to generate significant employment opportunities across the nuclear sector, particularly for SPEA members who possess the specialized skills and expertise required for these complex projects. The initiative will create positions in various disciplines, including nuclear engineering, project management, quality assurance, and technical support.

"Our members are uniquely positioned to contribute to these projects, bringing decades of experience in nuclear technology and innovation," adds Duncan. "This investment not only supports our current workforce but also creates opportunities for the next generation of nuclear professionals."

SPEA looks forward to working closely with industry partners and the Ontario government to successfully implement these initiatives, ensuring that safety, ethics and labour standards are maintained as we work to combat climate change and to create high quality jobs for Ontarians.

About SPEA:  The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates, Unifor Local 7474, represents engineers, scientists, technical and administrative professionals who work for Candu Energy Inc. and its predecessor organizations. SPEA members have been involved in the design and development of CANDU nuclear reactors for over 60 years.


