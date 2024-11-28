Bybit’s Super6 Celebration: Supercharge bbSOL with $1.2M in Rewards





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is celebrating six transformative years with its most exciting event yet: #Super6Bybit. This milestone anniversary highlights Bybit’s focus on innovation, featuring the continued success of its bbSOL token and an interactive campaign offering users a chance to win a share of the $1,200,000 prize pool.

Since its launch in September 2024, bbSOL has set to redefine liquid staking as the first exchange-backed Liquid Staking Token (LST) on Solana. A product of Bybit’s collaboration with Solana, bbSOL provides users with the potential to earn consistent staking rewards while retaining asset liquidity. In just two months, bbSOL surpassed $100 million in total locked value, reflecting its popularity among seeking both flexibility and growth in their digital assets.

The #Super6Bybit campaign adds an interactive twist to this success, inviting participants to “build, transform, and supercharge” their very own bbSOL. Running from November 28, 2024, to January 6, 2025, the campaign combines gaming mechanics, community engagement, and lucrative rewards:

Build bbSOL: Participants can complete tasks to earn Feeding Bottles, which grow their bbSOL and unlock Lucky Draw tickets. Transforming and Customizing: As bbSOL grows stronger, users collect unique accessories like hats and gloves to personalize their token and get additional tickets. Superchagring the Prize Pool: Milestone achievements by the community boost the prize pool, increasing potential rewards for all participants. Daily Leaderboard Challenge: A daily competition allows users to collect Feeding Bottles to secure leaderboard spots, with fresh opportunities to win every 24 hours.

“As we celebrate six years of growth and innovation, bbSOL embodies our mission to create lasting value for our community,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit. “The #Super6Bybit campaign is a celebration of our shared journey and an invitation to shape the future of finance together.”

Users can join Bybit’s 6th anniversary celebration and take part in the #Super6Bybit adventure. Whether they're building bbSOL, competing on the leaderboard, or exploring new earning opportunities, this is a chance to be part of a transformative moment in crypto history.

#Bybit / #bbSOL / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume with 50 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26187cfb-a770-4448-9971-7b9fd26a9403

