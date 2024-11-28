Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,348 in the last 365 days.

Barrick Welcomes Ontario Superior Court’s Dismissal of Litigation Concerning North Mara Gold Mine

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has welcomed the Ontario Superior Court’s dismissal of claims brought by Tanzanian residents alleging human rights abuses by members of the Tanzanian Police Force in the vicinity of the company’s North Mara gold mine.

The Court ruled that Ontario was not the appropriate forum to consider the claims.

Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the company has repeatedly refuted what it regards as baseless claims by a small number of activist NGOs alleging historical human rights abuses around its North Mara mine.

“We are proud of what we have achieved in Tanzania through our Twiga partnership with the country’s government. Our mines’ revenue contribution is having a transformative effect on the country’s economy while our investment in the socio-economic development of our host communities, coupled with our holistic sustainability strategy, has improved the quality of their lives materially,” he said.

Barrick enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Barrick Welcomes Ontario Superior Court’s Dismissal of Litigation Concerning North Mara Gold Mine

Distribution channels: Law, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more