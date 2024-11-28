Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. Announces Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) pursuant to which it will issue up to 5,500,000 "flow through" common shares of the Company (“Subject Shares”) at a price of $0.30 per Subject Share. The Company proposes to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration expenditures.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Property, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide Mineral Resources located near the City of Timmins, Ontario. The Corporation also owns the Somanike komatiite-hosted nickel-copper sulphide property in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Nickel Mine, as well as additional property interests.

For more information, please contact:

David Fitch, President

T: +61 400.631.608

E: dfitch@class1nickel.com

For additional information please visit our website at www.class1nickel.com and our Twitter feed: @Class1Nickel.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the prospective nature of the Company’s property interests and the proposed completion of the Private Placement upon terms presently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Class 1 Nickel, including with respect to the receipt of all permits and licenses, environmental matters, results of exploration activities, increased costs, receipt of regulatory approvals, and availability of capital. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.