Barley Protein Market to Reach USD 81.1 Million by 2034, Driven by Sustainability and Health Benefits | Future Market Insights Inc.

Barley protein is a rising star in cosmetics and personal care, valued for its hydrating, anti-aging, and strengthening properties. Embraced by the clean beauty trend, it offers sustainable, plant-based solutions with antioxidants to protect skin and hair, meeting consumer demand for natural, eco-friendly products.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Barley Protein industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 50.2 million by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach a market valuation of USD 81.1 million by 2034.

Technological innovation is driving change in the barley protein market. Traditional methods for isolating barley protein have often been compromised through yield, purity, and scalability: yields that are too low, their quality compromised by purity, and their requirements too large for practicality. However, recent enhancements in extraction techniques such as membrane filtration and enzymatic hydrolysis have overcome some of these issues. Technologies allow manufacturers to create high-purity protein isolates with increased functionality. For instance, barley protein isolates have improved solubility and can be used for beverages and ready-to-mix products.

Moreover, flavor-masking technologies are developed to eradicate the bitterness related to barley protein, hence boosting its use in various applications. All these technologies aid in cutting down production costs while enhancing marketability in high-end sectors involving dietary supplements and sports nutrition. The functional and economic viability of barley protein will increase in proportion to the market presence with further investments by companies in research & development activities.

Key Takeaways from the Global Barley Protein Market Study:

Barley protein is an eco-friendly alternative to animal-based proteins owing to its lower carbon footprint and use of fewer resources.

Using upcycled barley, such as from brewer's spent grains, aligns with circular economy principles, promoting sustainability and reducing waste.

North America and Europe are major exporters of barley protein products, catering to increase the global demand.

There’s a strong emphasis on sustainability, as growth promoters that improve feed efficiency and reduce environmental impact align well with the industry’s environmental goals.

Key Industry Highlights

1. Adoption of Upcycled and Sustainable Barley Ingredients

Barley protein aligns with sustainability trends due to its low water and land requirements compared to animal protein. Companies like EverGrain Ingredients repurpose brewing byproducts into high-quality barley protein, reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices. With certifications and eco-friendly marketing, barley protein attracts both eco-conscious consumers and sustainability-focused investors.

2. Rising Popularity of Functional Foods and Beverages

Barley protein is gaining traction in functional foods for its amino acid profile, improving dough elasticity, binding in meat analogs, and enhancing beverages like protein shakes and gut-health drinks. Its role in supporting muscle growth and wellness drives demand for convenient, nutritious products.

3. Growth in Animal Feed and Pet Food Applications

Barley protein is emerging as a sustainable, high-quality ingredient in premium pet food and animal feed. Its rich amino acids support muscle development in pets, livestock, and aquaculture, offering a cost-effective alternative to soy meal while reducing environmental impact.

4. Demand for Non-GMO and Clean-Label Products

The clean-label trend boosts barley protein's appeal as a natural, minimally processed, allergen-free ingredient. Its plant-based, non-GMO profile meets consumer demand for transparency, making it an ideal alternative to processed proteins in organic and health-conscious markets.

“Upcycling barley protein by-products from brewing into high-quality protein strengthens the market's sustainability narrative and aligns with global circular economy initiatives. Innovative enzymatic hydrolysis and advanced filtration techniques have significantly improved the quality and scalability of barley protein production”, - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Country-wise Insights

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.7% Brazil 8.6% India 7.6% Germany 4.6% China 5.5%

Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Barley Protein Market sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide value-added services with digital technologies. Product launches presenting high-purity barley protein isolates and innovative applications are driving market growth. Collaboration among manufacturers and research institutions promotes new product development. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

In November 2024, REBBL, the original plant-powered functional beverage brand launched a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes with 26 grams of protein per serving utilizing EverPro, an upcycled barley protein developed by EverGrain. This product illustrates sustainability and its high protein content.

In 2021, The Scoular Company established its new facility in Idaho to produce Emerge™, a unique concentrated barley protein. It was established to meet the growing demand for plant-based, sustainable ingredients in pet food and aquafeed. This new facility will provide more opportunities for farmers, bolstering Idaho's position as the most prominent producer of consistent, high-quality barley in the United States.

Some of these leaders of the Global Barley Protein Market include The Scoular Company, EverGrain Ingredients, Montana Microbial Products, Cargill, GrainCorp Limited, Malteurop Groupe, Soufflet Group, Muntons Plc, Crisp Malting Group, Maltexco S.A., Grain Millers Inc., Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Axereal, Ireks GmbH, Imperial Malts Limited, Global Malt GmbH & Co. KG, Malting Company of Ireland, Viking Malt, Holland Malt, and Canada Malting Co. Ltd., among others.

Leading Brands

The Scoular Company

EverGrain Ingredients

Cargill

GrainCorp Limited

Malteurop Groupe

Soufflet Group

Muntons Plc

Crisp Malting Group

Maltexco S.A.

Montana Microbial Products

Grain Millers Inc.

Briess Malt & Ingredients Co.

Axereal

Ireks GmbH

Imperial Malts Limited

Global Malt GmbH & Co. KG

Malting Company of Ireland

Viking Malt

Holland Malt,

Canada Malting Co. Ltd.,

Others



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

As per product type, the market has been categorized into Barley Protein Concentrate, Barley Protein Hydrolyzed, and Barley Protein Isolate.

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into Food & Beverages (Bakery Products, Meat Analogues, Functional Foods, Soups and Stews, Beverages, Breakfast Cereals, Others), Animal Feed (Aquaculture Feed, Pet Food, Livestock Feed), Nutraceuticals (Dietary Supplements, Protein Powders), Cosmetics & Personal Care (Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products).

By Distribution Channel:

As per distribution channel, the industry has been categorized into Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C) (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Wholesalers, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online Retailers).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Die globale Gerstenproteinindustrie hat bis 2024 eine geschätzte Marktbewertung von 50,2 Mio. USD und wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 4,8 % wachsen, um bis 2034 eine Marktbewertung von 81,1 Mio. USD zu erreichen.

Technologische Innovationen treiben den Wandel auf dem Markt für Gerstenproteine voran. Traditionelle Methoden zur Isolierung von Gerstenprotein wurden oft durch Ausbeute, Reinheit und Skalierbarkeit beeinträchtigt: Erträge sind zu niedrig, ihre Qualität wird durch Reinheit beeinträchtigt und ihre Anforderungen sind zu groß, um praktikabel zu sein. Jüngste Verbesserungen bei Extraktionstechniken wie Membranfiltration und enzymatischer Hydrolyse haben jedoch einige dieser Probleme überwunden. Technologien ermöglichen es Herstellern, hochreine Proteinisolate mit erhöhter Funktionalität herzustellen. So haben beispielsweise Gerstenproteinisolate eine verbesserte Löslichkeit und können für Getränke und Ready-to-mix-Produkte verwendet werden.

Darüber hinaus werden Technologien zur Geschmacksmaskierung entwickelt, um die mit Gerstenprotein verbundene Bitterkeit zu beseitigen und so seine Verwendung in verschiedenen Anwendungen zu fördern. All diese Technologien tragen dazu bei, die Produktionskosten zu senken und gleichzeitig die Marktfähigkeit in High-End-Sektoren wie Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und Sporternährung zu verbessern. Die funktionelle und wirtschaftliche Tragfähigkeit von Gerstenprotein wird proportional zur Marktpräsenz steigen, wenn die Unternehmen weiter in Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten investieren.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der globalen Marktstudie für Gerstenproteine:

§ Gerstenprotein ist eine umweltfreundliche Alternative zu tierischen Proteinen, da es einen geringeren CO2-Fußabdruck aufweist und weniger Ressourcen verbraucht.

§ Die Verwendung von upgecycelter Gerste, z. B. aus Biertreber, steht im Einklang mit den Prinzipien der Kreislaufwirtschaft, fördert die Nachhaltigkeit und reduziert Abfall.

§ Nordamerika und Europa sind wichtige Exporteure von Gerstenproteinprodukten, um die weltweite Nachfrage zu steigern.

§ Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf Nachhaltigkeit, da Wachstumsförderer, die die Futtereffizienz verbessern und die Umweltbelastung reduzieren, gut mit den Umweltzielen der Branche übereinstimmen.

Wichtige Highlights der Branche

1. Einführung von upgecycelten und nachhaltigen Gerstenzutaten

Gerstenprotein entspricht aufgrund seines geringen Wasser- und Landbedarfs im Vergleich zu tierischem Protein den Nachhaltigkeitstrends. Unternehmen wie EverGrain Ingredients verwandeln Braunebenprodukte in hochwertiges Gerstenprotein, reduzieren Abfall und fördern nachhaltige Praktiken. Mit Zertifizierungen und umweltfreundlichem Marketing zieht Gerstenprotein sowohl umweltbewusste Verbraucher als auch nachhaltigkeitsorientierte Investoren an.

2. Steigende Beliebtheit von funktionellen Lebensmitteln und Getränken

Gerstenprotein gewinnt in funktionellen Lebensmitteln aufgrund seines Aminosäureprofils an Bedeutung, verbessert die Teigelastizität, bindet in Fleischanaloga und verbessert Getränke wie Proteinshakes und Getränke für die Darmgesundheit. Seine Rolle bei der Unterstützung des Muskelwachstums und des Wohlbefindens treibt die Nachfrage nach praktischen, nahrhaften Produkten an.

3. Wachstum bei Anwendungen in der Tierfutter- und Heimtiernahrungsindustrie

Gerstenprotein entwickelt sich zu einer nachhaltigen, hochwertigen Zutat in hochwertiger Tiernahrung und Tierfutter. Seine reichhaltigen Aminosäuren unterstützen den Muskelaufbau bei Haustieren, Nutztieren und Aquakulturen und bieten eine kostengünstige Alternative zu Sojamehl bei gleichzeitiger Reduzierung der Umweltbelastung.

4. Nachfrage nach gentechnikfreien und Clean-Label-Produkten

Der Clean-Label-Trend steigert die Attraktivität von Gerstenprotein als natürliche, minimal verarbeitete, allergenfreie Zutat. Sein pflanzliches, gentechnikfreies Profil erfüllt die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Transparenz und ist damit eine ideale Alternative zu verarbeiteten Proteinen in biologischen und gesundheitsbewussten Märkten.

"Das Upcycling von Gerstenprotein-Nebenprodukten aus dem Brauen zu hochwertigem Protein stärkt die Nachhaltigkeit des Marktes und steht im Einklang mit globalen Initiativen der Kreislaufwirtschaft. Innovative enzymatische Hydrolyse und fortschrittliche Filtrationstechniken haben die Qualität und Skalierbarkeit der Gerstenproteinproduktion erheblich verbessert", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Land CAGR, 2024 bis 2034 The USA 5.7% Brazilien 8.6% Indien 7.6% Deutschland 4.6% China 5.5%

Wer gewinnt?

Die Wettbewerbsdynamik auf dem Gerstenproteinmarkt wird durch Innovation, Partnerschaften und Digitalisierung angeheizt, wobei sich die Marktteilnehmer ständig an die sich ändernden Kundenanforderungen anpassen. Unternehmen setzen Technologie ein, um Mehrwertdienste mit digitalen Technologien bereitzustellen. Produkteinführungen mit hochreinen Gerstenproteinisolaten und innovativen Anwendungen treiben das Marktwachstum voran. Die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Herstellern und Forschungseinrichtungen fördert die Entwicklung neuer Produkte. Dies verbessert die Kundenbeziehungen und erweitert den Wettbewerbsmarkt durch die Schaffung von Alleinstellungsmerkmalen.

Ø Im November 2024 brachte REBBL, die ursprüngliche Marke für pflanzliche funktionelle Getränke, eine Reihe von trinkfertigen (RTD) Proteinshakes mit 26 Gramm Protein pro Portion auf den Markt, die EverPro verwenden, ein upgecyceltes Gerstenprotein, das von EverGrain entwickelt wurde. Dieses Produkt verdeutlicht die Nachhaltigkeit und seinen hohen Proteingehalt.

Ø Im Jahr 2021 errichtete The Scoular Company seine neue Anlage in Idaho, um Emerge™ herzustellen, ein einzigartiges konzentriertes Gerstenprotein. Es wurde gegründet, um der wachsenden Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen, nachhaltigen Inhaltsstoffen in Tiernahrung und Fischfutter gerecht zu werden. Diese neue Anlage wird den Landwirten mehr Möglichkeiten bieten und die Position von Idaho als bedeutendster Produzent von konsistenter, hochwertiger Gerste in den Vereinigten Staaten stärken.

Zu diesen Marktführern auf dem globalen Markt für Gerstenproteine gehören The Scoular Company, EverGrain Ingredients, Montana Microbial Products, Cargill, GrainCorp Limited, Malteurop Groupe, Soufflet Group, Muntons Plc, Crisp Malting Group, Maltexco S.A., Grain Millers Inc., Briess Malt & Ingredients Co., Axereal, Ireks GmbH, Imperial Malts Limited, Global Malt GmbH & Co. KG, Malting Company of Ireland, Viking Malt, Holland Malt und Canada Malting Co. Ltd., unter anderem.

Führende Marken

Die Scoular Company

EverGrain Zutaten

Cargill

GrainCorp Begrenzt

Malteurop Groupe

Soufflet-Gruppe

Muntons Plc

Crisp Mälzerei Gruppe

Maltexco S.A.

Mikrobielle Produkte von Montana

Getreidemühlen Inc.

Briess Malt & Ingredients Co.

Axt

Ireks GmbH

Imperial Malts Limited

Global Malt GmbH & Co. KG

Mälzerei von Irland

Wikingermalz

Holland Malz,

Canada Malting Co. Ltd.,

Andere



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Je nach Produkttyp wurde der Markt in Gerstenproteinkonzentrat, hydrolysiertes Gerstenprotein und Gerstenproteinisolat eingeteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Lebensmittel und Getränke (Backwaren, Fleischanaloga, funktionelle Lebensmittel, Suppen und Eintöpfe, Getränke, Frühstückscerealien, andere), Tierfutter (Aquakulturfutter, Tiernahrung, Viehfutter), Nutrazeutika (Nahrungsergänzungsmittel, Proteinpulver), Kosmetik und Körperpflege (Hautpflegeprodukte, Haarpflegeprodukte) unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Nach Vertriebskanal wurde die Branche in Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C) (Hypermärkte/Supermärkte, Großhändler, Fachgeschäfte, Convenience-Stores und Online-Händler) eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalysen wurden in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Zentralasiens, Russlands und Weißrusslands, des Balkans und des Baltikums sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

