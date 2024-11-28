Rogers Sugar Inc. déclare un dividende aux actionnaires

LE PRÉSENT COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE NE DOIT PAS ÊTRE DISTRIBUÉ AUX AGENCES DE DISSÉMINATION DES ÉTATS-UNIS NI ÊTRE PUBLIÉ AUX ÉTATS-UNIS





MONTRÉAL, 28 nov. 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) annonce que son Conseil d’administration a autorisé la déclaration d’un dividende trimestriel de 0.09$ par action aux actionnaires inscrits au 27 décembre 2024, à être payé le 9 janvier 2025. Il s’agit d’un dividende admissible pour fins fiscales.





Pour de plus amples renseignements :

M. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice-président des finances, chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif

Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Site web http://www.lanticrogers.com

