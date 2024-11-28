Dental Equipment Market Set to Surge at 6.85% CAGR, to Reach USD 12.4 Billion by 2030 | VMR

Dental Equipment Market

The Global Dental Equipment Market research report presents the realistic data over the current status of the Dental Equipment industry. The major Dental Equipment market players such BIEN-AIR DENTAL (Switzerland), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Ultradent Products Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Group Ivoclar (Finland), Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Nova Instruments (Israel) are also covered in the report.

Highlights of Dental Equipment Market Report- A complete context analysis that provides an assessment of the market- Major changes in business dynamics- Industry segmentation into the second or third level- Historical, current, and forecast market size in value and volume view- Report and evaluate information on the latest industry developments- Market shares and strategies of the main players- Emerging niche segments and regional markets- An objective assessment of the industry development

Report Overview and Scope:The global Dental Equipment Market Size is on a promising trajectory, projected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2022 to USD 12.4 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 6.85%. This growth is driven by several factors, including an increasing geriatric population facing oral health challenges, the rise of medical tourism for dental treatments, and proactive government initiatives aimed at public oral health. As we witness advancements in technology, companies like DENTSPLY Sirona and Danaher Corp. are leading the charge with innovative solutions that enhance precision in dental care.However, the COVID-19 pandemic has undeniably reshaped the landscape of dental services. The temporary closure of practices and the heightened demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) posed significant challenges. As the industry adapts to these new realities, the focus on safety and the evolution of dental care delivery methods will be paramount. With oral diseases affecting 3.9 billion people globally, the need for effective dental care has never been more critical. As we look ahead, the increase in demand for dental services among the aging population, coupled with the prevalence of dental disorders, presents a unique opportunity for growth in the dental equipment sector. 