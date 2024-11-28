Fun could be the ‘secret sauce’ to help pubs prosper, research shows

Additional spending in fun pubs Chris Welsh, CEO, Saturn Visual Solutions

- Two thirds of people in the UK are likely to spend more money at pubs that are 'fun'

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pubs goers are likely to part with more cash in venues that offer a sense of fun with their pints, according to a new study of UK consumers.

The research identified that nearly two thirds of people in the UK (63%) are likely to spend more money in pub venues that they consider to be fun places. On average they will spend an additional £19 (per visit) if they are having fun and enjoying themselves.

The study was commissioned by Saturn Visual Solutions, a digital signage consultancy, and carried out by OnePoll with 2,000 UK-based, adult full-time and part-time workers.

According to the research, men are more likely to spend extra on having a good time than women, with only nine per cent of male respondents saying they would stick to a set budget, as opposed to 11 per cent of females. Men are also likely to spend a greater amount, with male respondents admitting they’d be likely to spend an average of £16.70 extra than planned, whereas female respondents would be likely to spend around £14.63.

The amount of time people stay in venues is impacted by how fun they consider them to be too. On average, the research respondents would be likely to spend an extra 47 minutes more than they’d planned to in a pub venue they thought was fun.

More than half (53%) indicated that they would return to the same place at least once a month if they thought of it as being a fun place.

When it comes to what people perceive as a fun venue, more than half defined a fun place/experience as somewhere visually interesting (56%). Just under half (46%) defined a fun place/experience as somewhere that encouraged them to feel specific emotions such as anticipation, excitement and happiness. Places that had nothing interesting to look at or watch were defined by 56% of people as boring.

Chris Welsh, CEO of Saturn Visual Solutions said: “The results of our research underline the need for pubs and hospitality venues across the board to offer customers a stimulating, sociable and memorable experience. They explain why places are increasingly introducing socially competitive elements such as darts, shuffle-board or games areas, alongside visually stimulating and interactive interiors.

“When people are having fun they have a tendency to go with the flow, enjoy the moment, and treat themselves. They also want to prolong and repeat the experience. Hospitality venues that don’t manage to create the right ‘fun’ atmosphere could be leaving money on the table.”

“Our research has shown that there are lots of factors involved in creating an atmosphere that encourages people to have fun, and there are significant financial rewards for nailing it.”

Saturn Visual Solutions is a digital signage consultancy that works with leisure attractions/hospitality venues to help them improve their customer experience, making it more fun and engaging to increase the venue’s profitability.

Saturn has used the research to produce a white paper called ‘Profits On Tap’ which can be found here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.