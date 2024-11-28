Mountain America’s Jared DeVroom Honored with Inaugural National Excellence Award

DeVroom recently recognized by National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) for Origination Excellence

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL) recently honored Mountain America Credit Union’s Jared DeVroom with its first annual 7(a) Industry Awards—Origination Excellence Award. The awards honor excellence in leadership, innovation, and dedication to the Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loan program, supporting small businesses across the nation. The honorees were announced at the NAGGL Annual Conference on November 6, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Origination Excellence Award celebrates an individual specializing in loan origination who emulates an unwavering commitment to excellence, goes the extra mile to ensure borrower success, and builds and nurtures strong relationships within their community, furthering the mission of the 7(a) loan program.

“As the top credit union SBA lender in the nation, we rely on our loan officers to provide personal and exceptional service to our small business members. Jared consistently exceeds expectations, guiding members through the lending process,” said Michael Griffiths, senior vice president of business lending at Mountain America. “Congratulations and thank you to Jared for his exceptional contributions and invaluable work ethic.”

The 7(a) program is the SBA’s most common loan program, helping small businesses with a variety of needs such as real estate, equipment, working capital, and business debt refinancing.

NAGGL is the sole national trade association representing private-sector lenders who provide essential capital to small businesses, the backbone of the nation’s economy and job creation. The association supports participants in the SBA 7(a) business loan program, which offers credit to small businesses unable to secure conventional financing. Private-sector lenders issue 7(a) loans, partially guaranteed by the SBA, to these small businesses. This public-private partnership offers small businesses an additional chance for success beyond traditional financing options.

