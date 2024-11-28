NVH Testing Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2031, Driving Innovations in Noise, Vibration, and Harshness SolutionsAllied

NVH Testing Market Growth

It is an essential procedure for vehicles during the design and development phase. This testing reveals any buzzing, vibrations, squeaking, in a vehicle design.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " NVH Testing Market ," The NVH testing market was valued at $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. North America is expected to dominate the global NVH testing market. North America is projected to witness an increase in the adoption of NVH testing by the automotive and aerospace & defense sectors. Moreover, market has gained immense traction in North America, due to increase in production of vehicles, equipped with components that produce low noise and vibration. In addition, presence major companies like National Instruments Siemens Digital Industries Software, Benstone Instruments Inc., Data Physics, Erbessd Instruments, Honeywell, PCB Piezotronics and Thermotron supplements the growth of the NHV testing market across North America.Rise in adoption of electric and hybrid vehicle is encouraging manufacturers to develop NVH testing solutions for the testing of electric and hybrid vehicles, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.In aerospace and defense industry, NVH testing is utilized to inspect the noise levels inside the aircraft cabins. It aids in identification of any source of sound which require to be reduced and enhance comfort for passengers as well as pilots. NVH testing devices such as sensors and transducers can be deployed to test noise or vibration produced by aircraft engine while they operate on the ground. In addition, NVH testing devices are also utilized to measure noise and vibrations which is generated by several aircraft components such as control surfaces, landing gears, and others. The NVH testing market is experiencing growth , due to implementation of government regulations pertaining to reducing vehicle noise, and rise in customer preference for enhanced cabin comfort & luxury features. However, surge in usage of rental and secondhand NVH testing equipment is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in trend of engine downsizing, and technological advancements are the factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.The global NVH testing market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, end-use, and region. Based on offering, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the software segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.On the basis of application, the impact hammer testing and powertrain NVH Testing segment held the lion’s share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the market. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.Based on end-use, the automotive and transportation segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the others segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.The global NVH testing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The global NVH testing market report include an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Honeywell International Inc, National Instruments, AVL List GmbH, Autoneum Holding AG, Bertrandt AG, Brüel & Kjær, EDAG Engineering GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, HEAD acoustics GmbH, Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Siemens AG, Dewesoft d.o.o.

