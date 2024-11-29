Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company Secures Position as Premier Market Research Firm in 2023, Recognized by Business Management Review.

The Business Research Company's Electronic Design Automation Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

What is fueling the strong growth of the Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size 2024 and Beyond?

The electronic design automation software market boasts a robust performance in recent years, growing from $30.43 billion in 2023 to projected $32.24 billion in 2024. Increased complexity of integrated circuits, growth in IoT and the consumer electronics market, proliferation in aerospace and defense applications, rise in automotive electronics, and a surge in PCB design and manufacturing all contribute to this solid growth during the historic period.

What are the growth prospects of the Electronic Design Automation Software Market beyond 2024?

Beyond 2024, the electronic design automation software market size is expected to experience even stronger growth. The predicted growth will take the market size to $40.13 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. This significant growth can be attributed to several key factors. Quantum computing development, increasing emphasis on cybersecurity, 3D packaging and advanced interconnects, international trade and geopolitical factors, environmental regulations are set to boost the market. Trends such as digital twin technology, design for reusability, real-time design analytics, distributed and collaborative design, design automation for IoT security also offer exciting opportunities.

What is driving the Electronic Design Automation Software Market?

One key driver is the growth of the internet of things IoT and connected devices. IoT has brought automation to processes, reducing labor and operational costs and increasing the speed of business functions. The proliferation of embedded sensors, software, and other technologies have made it possible for IoT devices to collect data and send it to the cloud gateway for future developments and improvements. The growth of IoT and connected devices is expected to continue propelling the EDAS market forward.

Who are the primary players in the Electronic Design Automation Software Market?

Major companies operating in the electronic design automation software market include Aldec Inc., Altium Llc, Ansys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Synopsys Inc., Siemens AG, Zuken Inc., Silvaco Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., eInfochips Inc., Xilinx Inc., Vennsa Technologies Inc., Boldport Limited, ProteanTecs Ltd., Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., Solido Design Automation Inc., DeFacTo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., IC Manage, Ing.-Büro FRIEDRICH GmbH, JEDA Technologies Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, Shanghai Hejian Industrial Software Group Co. Ltd., Concurrent EDA LLC, edXact SA, Altair Engineering Inc., Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., AWR Corporation, Averant Inc., Carbon Design Systems.

What are the emerging trends in the Electronic Design Automation Software Market?

Technological advancements are a prominent trend gaining popularity. Key players in the EDA software market are introducing technologically-advanced solutions to fortify their market position. Technologies like FinFet, AI, VR, IoT, and SoC offer new growth opportunities for EDA tools.

How is the Electronic Design Automation Software Market segmented?

The electronic design automation software market is segmented by:

Type: Computer-Aided Engineering CAE, IC Physical Design And Verification, Printed Circuit Board And Multi-chip Module PCB And MCM, Semiconductor Intellectual Property SIP

Application: Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace And Defense, Medical

End-Use: Microprocessors And Controllers, Memory Management Units

What are the Regional Insights into the Electronic Design Automation Software Market?

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the electronic design automation software market. The market report also covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

