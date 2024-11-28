Switchbag by Stephanie Branco Wins Bronze in A' Fashion Industry Awards

Switchbag

Innovative Backpack Design Recognized for Its Unique Approach to Mental Health and Adaptability

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Stephanie Branco 's innovative backpack design, " Switchbag ," as the Bronze winner in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Branco's work within the accessory industry, acknowledging her exceptional design skills and creative vision.Switchbag's unique design resonates with the current focus on mental health and adaptability in the accessory industry. By representing the different sides individuals show to the world, the backpack aligns with the growing trend of products that support emotional well-being. Its versatile design, which allows it to transform into various functional objects, addresses the need for adaptable accessories in an ever-changing world.Inspired by architecture and Mondrian's paintings, Switchbag features magnetized and colored compartments that reveal little worlds within. This innovative approach sets it apart from traditional backpacks, offering users a multifunctional and visually striking accessory. The design's ability to morph into a backpack, office, nomadic home, decoration object, or organizer demonstrates its exceptional versatility and practicality.The Bronze A' Design Award for Switchbag serves as a testament to Stephanie Branco's dedication to pushing the boundaries of accessory design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within her brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates Branco and her team to continue striving for excellence, creating products that positively impact users' lives and contribute to the advancement of the accessory industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Stephanie BrancoStephanie Branco, an architect since 2006, discovered her passion for craftsmanship in 2010 while working in Paris. As the fourth generation of craftsmen in her family, Branco's love for the craft runs deep. In 2011, she founded ASA Leather Work and later returned to her homeland, Portugal, to study Footwear Design and work as a Production Manager for national and international brands. Branco now focuses on preserving the traditional saddle stitch technique, combining her architectural training with her dedication to handcrafted leather goods.About ASA Leather WorkASA Leather Work creates bespoke, handstitched, and 100% handmade leather products using upcycled leather in Lisbon, Portugal. The brand's commitment to sustainability goes beyond trend, offering personalized and limited edition creations that align with clients' dreams and desires. By sourcing leather from surplus stock of luxury tanneries, ASA Leather Work supports the local and circular economy. The brand also runs workshops to pass on the passion for traditional craftsmanship to future generations, empowering aspiring leather goods designers and makers.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, including innovative use of material, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, originality, sustainable production methods, ergonomic consideration, cultural relevance, market viability, use of technology, attention to detail, emotional engagement, inclusive design, versatility, durability, social impact, adaptability to trends, cost-effectiveness, branding and packaging, user experience, and craftsmanship excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities in the fashion and travel accessories industry. Open to visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands from all countries, the award provides a platform to showcase outstanding designs and gain global recognition. With a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award upholds the highest standards of excellence. Ultimately, the award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://accessoryaward.com

