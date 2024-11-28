Dakang by Be Genius Wins Bronze in A' Advertising Industry Awards

Dakang

Innovative Glasses-Themed Park in Shenzhen Longgang Dakang Community Honored for Excellence in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of advertising design, has announced Be Genius as a winner in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category for their exceptional work titled "Dakang". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Dakang project within the advertising industry and positions it as a noteworthy example of innovative design.The Dakang theme park, designed by Be Genius, showcases the importance of creative advertising and communication design in engaging communities and promoting local industries. By creating a vibrant and interactive space that celebrates the glasses-making heritage of the Shenzhen Longgang Dakang Community, this project demonstrates the power of design to connect with audiences and enhance their experiences.The Dakang theme park stands out for its unique integration of glasses-inspired patterns and colorful, fashionable elements throughout the design. Visitors are immersed in an environment that seamlessly blends interactive screens, photo walls, eyeglass-shaped seating, and large-scale structures, all carefully crafted to avoid sharp edges and ensure safety. This attention to detail and focus on user experience sets Dakang apart as an exceptional example of advertising and communication design.Receiving the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award serves as a testament to Be Genius's commitment to excellence and innovation in design. This recognition will undoubtedly inspire the team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new ways to create impactful and meaningful experiences for communities and industries alike.Dakang was designed by Shangfei Lang, Kexin Feng, Weihua Kong, Cheng Zhong, Jiqiang Zhang, Xiaopan Wang, Hongmei Li, Xiaopeng Qin, Minxia Lin, and the talented team at Be Genius.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Dakang theme park and its innovative design at:About Be Genius"Be Genius Design and Cultural Research (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd." is a pioneering institute established through a collaboration between Youkun Design of Shenzhen, the School of Design and Arts at Henan University of Technology, and Guanyi Cultural Design Research Center. Be Genius is dedicated to advancing cultural research and design-related fields by creating innovative cultural and creative product designs that address societal needs. Based in China, the company is at the forefront of collaborative industry-academia-research initiatives.About Dakang CommunityDakang Community is a government department located in the central part of Yuanshan Street, Shenzhen, spanning an area of 10.1 square kilometers. With a population of 62,700, including 2,800 registered residents, Dakang Community is a rural-urban integration community comprising seven residents' groups: Xintang, Shangzhong, Longcun, Xiazhong, Dafeng, Dawan, and Futian. The community is situated east of Huiyan Road and is traversed by Shahe Road and Hengping Connection Line.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes highly regarded designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness in the field of Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovative concepts, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, cultural relevance, sustainable practices, technological integration, social impact, return on investment, market penetration, originality in design, user experience, cross-platform compatibility, campaign scalability, adaptability to different formats, inclusion of diverse voices, and adherence to ethical advertising standards. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the professional execution and potential of these designs to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities worldwide. Through a blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by recognizing and celebrating pioneering designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

