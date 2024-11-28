Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System Market to Hit $2.26 Billion by 2030, Enhancing Vehicle Efficiency and Safety

ATIS Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market ," The automotive automatic tire inflation system (atis) market size was valued at $658.10 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,262.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12681 An automatic tire inflation system is a technology used to inflate tires in an automotive while driving. The system maintains the air pressure inside the tire according to the road surface, vehicle load, and size & type of the tires. It consists of a compressor that passes air through the rotary joint fixed between the wheel spindle and wheel hub at each wheel via hoses, providing the rotary motion of wheel assembly. The improved automatic tire inflation system can enhance tire efficiency, increase fuel efficiency, and reduce tire wear by providing sufficient air in each wheel. For instance, in March 2018, SAF-HOLLAND SE launched the Tire Pilot Plus, an active tire pressure management system, at the 2018 Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting in Atlanta that enables proper tire pressure across a trailer and protects tires, improves fuel efficiency, and optimizes uptime, thus reducing wear and associated costs.In addition, the automotive automatic tire inflation system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with an upsurge in demand for commercial & off-road vehicles, owing to the expanding construction & mining industry. Furthermore, surge in demand for remote diagnostics systems and increase in vehicle connectivity globally drive the market growth.Factors such as increase in demand for all-terrain and military vehicles, high demand for safety features in vehicles, and rise in need for comfort while driving boost the market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by factors such as high implementation cost & configuration complexity and nitrogen tires substituting compressed air tires. On the contrary, technological advancements and integration of ATIS with telematics are anticipated to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe 🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12681 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market based on product type, application, sales channel, and region.Based on product type, the central tire inflation segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly four-fourths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the continuous tire inflation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the heavy duty vehicles segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the light duty vehicle segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share , and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-automatic-tire-inflation-system-market/purchase-options Leading players of the global automotive automatic tire inflation system market analyzed in the research include 𝐀𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐓𝐃, 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐒𝐀, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐅𝐓𝐋/𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐗 (𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐗 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧), 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩., 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐓𝐢𝐫𝐞 & 𝐑𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐒𝐀𝐅-𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐄, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐢.𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇.

