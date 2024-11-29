Express Hardware Direct Offers Over 600 Types of Cabinet Hardware from Leading Brands

The leader in quality hardware offers an extensive range of cabinet hardware in its online store.

LANGLEY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Hardware Direct, a leader in the hardware industry with over 50 years of experience, announces the expansion of its cabinet hardware collection to include more than 600 varieties from top manufacturers. This extensive selection aims to provide homeowners and DIY enthusiasts with comprehensive options for their home improvement projects.

"Our expanded cabinet hardware collection represents our commitment to meeting diverse customer needs," says Mr. Alan, spokesperson for Express Hardware Direct. "We've carefully curated this selection to offer quality products at factory-direct prices, making premium hardware accessible to everyone."

Express Hardware Direct’s new inventory of cabinet hardware includes a wide range of designs, finishes, and styles. This collection offers flexibility for every home style and budget, allowing customers to find precisely what they’re looking for, with access to hardware specialists who understand the ins and outs of quality hardware.

Each order placed at Express Hardware Direct enjoys convenient, flat-rate shipping from locations across the United States. Orders above $400 ship free, enhancing the value for customers making substantial home upgrades. Additionally, the company’s streamlined return and exchange policy, including a 30-day window and easy return authorization process, assures customers that their satisfaction is a top priority.

Customer testimonials reflect the company's dedication to service excellence. "Thank you all so much and we could not be happier with the Emtek knobs we purchased," shares Cate B., while Kris J. notes, "Thank you so much! You and your company have fantastic customer service!"

Here are just a few of the reasons why you should choose Express Hardware Direct for your cabinet hardware needs:

• Extensive Selection: Over 600 types of cabinet hardware to choose from to find the perfect style for your home.

• Top Brands: The company carries only the best brands in the industry to offer high-quality products.

• Competitive Prices: Express Hardware Direct offers factory-direct pricing, so you can get the best value for your money.

• Exceptional Customer Service: The company's knowledgeable staff is always available to help.

• Fast and Affordable Shipping: We offer a variety of shipping options to meet your needs.

• Easy Returns: We offer a hassle-free return policy, so you can shop with confidence.

"I am writing to confirm the order was received. Thank you for the great customer service!" says Navi P., highlighting the company's commitment to customer satisfaction.

The company offers a variety of customer service options, including a toll-free phone number and email.

For more information about Express Hardware Direct and to explore the expanded collection of door hardware, visit the company’s website or call +1 800-458-1516.

About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct (https://www.expresshardwaredirect.com/pages/about-us) is a premier supplier of door and cabinet hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

