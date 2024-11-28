TDOT Updates Strategic Highway Safety Plan

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and its safety partners have signed a new Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) for Tennessee committing to reducing serious injuries and deaths on roadways. The goal of the SHSP is to take a proactive approach towards zero deaths. Updated every four years, the 2025-2029 plan includes the first Vulnerable Road User (VRU) Safety Assessment.

VRUs include pedestrians, cyclists, and non-motorized transportation users, whose increased vulnerability calls for focused safety measures. While much more needs to be done, TDOT is starting to see real progress in its efforts to address roadway safety specifically when it comes to protecting VRUs. In 2024, we have 37 fewer pedestrian and cyclist fatalities than this time last year.

Year to Date (YTD):

2023: 187

2024: 150

DOS&HS Crash Data

TDOT continues to address vulnerable roadway safety with needed infrastructure investments including sidewalks, crosswalk visibility enhancements, bikeways, and other roadway designs, reinforcing TDOT’s commitment to creating a safer transportation system for all road users in Tennessee.

Through strategies identified within the SHSP, over the past five years, TDOT has implemented over 300 safety projects totaling $239 million. Around 15% of those improvements have been focused on strategies addressing the safety of vulnerable road users.

The SHSP brings together several agencies including the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DOS&HS) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to work toward the common goal of reducing the number of people killed or injured in crashes in Tennessee each year.

“By signing this plan, we recognize that effective transportation safety relies on a vast network of partners, each playing a critical role,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Every component of our transportation system interacts, and we must work together, coordinate our efforts, and commit to a unified vision for safer travels for everyone.”

