November 28, 2024 Cayetano calls for conditional cash support for orphans Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday urged the administration to provide conditional cash support for orphans, citing the state's constitutional duty to act as a second parent to abandoned children. Cayetano made the call during the Senate plenary debate on November 20, 2023 on the proposed budget for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for next year. "If we're allotting P100 billion for 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program), why can't we allot a certain amount for orphans?" he asked the DSWD. "Blessed pa nga y'ung mga anak ng mahihirap dahil may magulang sila, [samantalang] itong mga orphan walang magulang," he added. Cayetano proposed that the agency identify stunted children in orphanages and provide cash support to each of them through the care facilities, on the condition that they attend school and receive regular health check-ups. "It's like a 4Ps din, pero instead of dealing with individual parents, you're dealing with those running the institution," he said. Upon Cayetano's questioning, DSWD revealed there is no program specifically addressing the needs of orphans, aside from the Oplan Pag-Abot for individuals living in the streets. The agency added that it provides P3,000 in cash assistance per child in care facilities through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), but this is a one-time benefit. "So [that's] less than P300 a month, samantalang y'ung may parents, binibigyan natin ng P1,600 [per month]," Cayetano said, referring to 4Ps beneficiaries. "So I'll be shameless in lobbying for those who do not have parents," he added. Echoing Cayetano's concern, Finance Committee Vice Chair Senator Imee Marcos, who sponsored the agency's budget in the Senate, added that even a census of the total number of orphans in the country is nonexistent. In 2022, upon his return to the Senate, Cayetano filed Senate Bill No. 301 or the Trust Fund for the Abandoned, Neglected, or Voluntarily Committed Child, which seeks to put up a trust fund account for every abandoned, neglected, or voluntarily committed child, to be managed by DSWD in partnership with a trust entity. "Like any other child, they need to live in a safe, secure, and comfortable family environment, free from poverty and exploitation. Like other children, they, too, are deserving of love and affection," he said in the bill's explanatory note. Conditional cash support para sa mga batang ulila, itinutulak ni Cayetano Ipinapanukala ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang pagkakaroon ng conditional cash program para sa mga batang ulila na nasa mga bahay-ampunan. Giit ni Cayetano, tungkulin ng estado sa ilalim ng konstitusyon na magsilbing pangalawang magulang sa mga batang ulila at inabanduna. "If we're allotting P100 billion for 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program), why can't we allot a certain amount for orphans?" tanong ng senador sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) nitong November 20, 2023 nang isalang sa plenaryo ang kanilang panukalang budget para sa susunod na taon. "Blessed pa nga y'ung mga anak ng mahihirap dahil may magulang sila, [samantalang] itong mga orphan walang magulang," dagdag niya. Mungkahi ni Cayetano sa DSWD, tukuyin ang mga batang stunted o bansot sa mga ampunan at bigyan bawat isa ng cash support buwan-buwan. Ang kondisyon lang ay pag-aaralin sila at palaging patitingnan sa doktor ng mga namamahala sa bahay-ampunan. "It's like a 4Ps din, pero instead of dealing with individual parents, you're dealing with those running the institution," wika ni Cayetano. Sa pagtatanong ng senador, ibinunyag ng DSWD na walang espesyal na programang tumitiyak na natutugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga batang ulila. Pinakamalapit na ay ang Oplan Pag-Abot, isang programa para sa mga nakatira sa lansangan. Dagdag ng ahensya, nakapagbibigay din naman sila ng P3,000 na ayuda bawat bata sa mga care facility sa pamamagitan ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), ngunit one-time benefit lamang ito at hindi buwanan. "So [that's] less than P300 a month," kalkula ni Cayetano, "samantalang y'ung may parents (4Ps beneficiaries), binibigyan natin ng P1,600 [per month]." "So I'll be shameless in lobbying for those who do not have parents," pahayag pa niya. Sinegundahan naman ni Finance Committee Vice Chair Senator Imee Marcos, na siyang nag-sponsor ng DSWD budget sa Senado, ang hinaing ni Cayetano. Pinunto pa niyang kahit census para malaman ang kabuuang bilang ng mga ulila sa bansa ay wala. Noong 2022, sa kanyang pagbabalik sa Senado, inihain ni Cayetano ang Senate Bill No. 301 o ang Trust Fund for the Abandoned, Neglected, or Voluntarily Committed Child, na naglalayong bumuo ng trust fund account para sa bawat batang abandoned, neglected, o voluntarily committed, na pamamahalaan ng DSWD katulong ang isang trust entity. "Like any other child, they need to live in a safe, secure, and comfortable family environment, free from poverty and exploitation. Like other children, they, too, are deserving of love and affection," pahayag ni Cayetano sa kanyang explanatory note.

