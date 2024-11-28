Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Reappoints Matthias Kusch to Represent House District 1

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN REAPPOINTS MATTHIAS KUSCH TO REPRESENT HOUSE DISTRICT 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 27, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the reappointment of Matthias Kusch to serve a full two-year term as the State Representative for House District 1. Kusch has been serving in this capacity since his initial appointment in August following the passing of Representative Mark Nakashima. Kusch was one of three candidates recommended to the Governor by the Hawai‘i Island Democratic Party in accordance with state law.

“Matthias Kusch has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the residents of House District 1,” said Governor Green. “His experience as a community advocate, retired fire department Battalion Chief, farmer and active leader in local initiatives, ensures that the values and priorities of Hawai‘i Island will be well represented in the Legislature.”

Representative Kusch expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the district, which encompasses Hāmākua, a portion of Hilo, and Kaūmana. “I am deeply honored to be entrusted with this responsibility by Governor Green and the Democratic Party,” he said. “I will continue to advocate for the issues that matter most to our community, from affordable housing to sustainable agriculture and public safety.”

Speaker Nadine K. Nakamura said, “In recent months, working alongside Representative Kusch, we have seen his dedication and readiness to serve his island home. We look forward to the ideas he’ll bring to the Legislature in the 33rd General Session.”

Kusch brings a wealth of experience to the Legislature, including a distinguished career as a Hawai‘i Fire Department Battalion Chief and over two decades of farming expertise. He has been a vocal advocate for affordable housing, a founding member of Hilo Bayfront Trails and an active participant in the Windward Planning Commission.

With his reappointment, Representative Kusch will continue his work to honor the legacy of his predecessor, Mark Nakashima, and address the needs of Hāmākua, Hilo, and Kāumana residents with integrity and dedication.

