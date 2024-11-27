FrankSpeech Broadcast Network Surges in Q3 2024: Record Growth in Viewers and Platform Expansion

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Broadcast Network is making waves in the world of independent media, delivering its strongest quarter ever in Q3 2024. The company has not only seen impressive viewer growth across its channels but also made major strides in enhancing the user experience with powerful new platform features and expanding its content offerings—driving engagement to new heights.

With over 7 million monthly viewers tuning in across its 24/7 channels, FrankSpeech is proving that a platform dedicated to free speech and independent content is resonating with audiences looking for alternatives to mainstream media. The momentum continues to build as the network expands its reach, engages more content creators, and strengthens partnerships with advertisers.

Breaking Records in Viewer Engagement

FrankSpeech is seeing a surge in both viewer engagement and content creator participation, thanks to the newly branded VOCL app. The app, which has been a game-changer in connecting independent content creators with their audiences, has been expanding rapidly—bringing in new users and boosting interaction on the platform.

The VOCL app’s growth reflects a growing demand for platforms that put the user experience front and center. With its seamless integration across FrankSpeech’s ecosystem, the app is revolutionizing how viewers discover and interact with content. The recent user interface updates—including live chat, dynamic homepage streaming, and an improved login experience—have made it easier than ever for users to connect, stream, and engage with the content that matters most to them.

"We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made in Q3 and the growth we’ve seen in both our viewer base and the VOCL app," said Mike Lindell, CEO of FrankSpeech. "We’re on a mission to create a more interactive, engaging experience for our audience, and it’s clear that our efforts are paying off. The future looks incredibly bright as we continue to build on this momentum."

Platform Enhancements Driving Viewer Growth

FrankSpeech has not only focused on growing its audience but also enhancing the platform to keep viewers engaged for longer periods of time. With a reimagined design and new, user-friendly interfaces, the FrankSpeech website, OTT platform, and mobile app are all now optimized for a better, smoother viewing experience. These enhancements include:

- A refreshed visual identity across all platforms, giving the user experience a sleek, modern feel.

- Advanced user analytics that provide deeper insights into viewer behavior, allowing the platform to deliver more relevant content and improve engagement.

- A new live-streaming experience with interactive features, including live chat and an intuitive UI designed for real-time engagement.

What’s Next for FrankSpeech and VOCL?

As we move into Q4 2024, FrankSpeech is positioned for continued success with an aggressive roadmap to expand content offerings, attract more content creators, and deepen partnerships with advertisers. The company is also exploring new ways to engage its growing community, tapping into emerging technologies and content formats that will shape the future of independent media.

"We’re only just getting started," Lindell added. "With the incredible response we’ve received from both viewers and content creators, we’re excited to continue scaling our platform, expanding our reach, and delivering the kind of unfiltered, authentic content that people are craving."

About:

FrankSpeech is a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021 to provide a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels. Visit https://frankspeech.com to learn more.

For more information, visit http://www.frankspeech.com.

