Kling AI Launches Game-Changing "Motion Brush" and "Camera Movements" Features in Kling 1.5 Model

Beijing, China, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kling AI, a leading innovator in AI-powered image and video generation, has announced the release of its highly anticipated 1.5 Model, introducing revolutionary new features: Motion Brush and Camera Movements. These upgrades empower creators to generate stunning, cinematic-quality videos from static images, redefining the boundaries of creative expression.

The key upgrades include:

1. KLING 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Professional Mode: Now supports Motion Brush and Camera Movement！

2. KLING 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Standard Mode: Excellent quality, fast generation, and cost-effective!

3. Face Model Feature: Exclusive to Pro/Premier Plan users, now available at a limited-time 50% discount.

4. User Plan Upgrade: Basic users can now claim a Trial Package every month and try advanced features.

5. KLING API V1.5 Model: Available at no extra cost.

Kling 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Gets New Upgrades!

1. Professional Mode with Camera Movements

The Kling 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Professional Mode now supports camera movements! users can use six types of camera movements: Horizontal, Vertical Pan, Zoom, Pan, Tilt, Roll.

This feature allows users to generate 5-second videos with camera movements. This feature is perfect for creators, marketers, and video editors who want to elevate their visuals with smooth, eye-catching motion

2. Kling 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Professional Mode Now Supports Motion Brushe

When generating video from images, the Kling 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Professional Mode allows users to upload an image and specify motion trajectories for up to 6 elements (people or objects, etc.) within the image. Additionally, users can designate static areas for certain elements, to achieve better motion control and performance in the video.

3. Kling 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Introduces Standard Mode

The Kling 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) now introduces Standard Mode. After uploading the image reference, users can generate a 720p, 5-second AI video in 3 minutes, with only 20 Credits (a 10-second video costs only 40 Credits), which is cost-effective!

Kling 1.5 Model (Image-to-Video) Upgrade Summary



Kling 1.5 Model (Standard Mode) Kling 1.5 Model (Professional Mode, Advanced User Features) Video Resolution 720p HD 1080p HD Generation Price 20 Credits/5s, 40 Credits/10s 35 Credits/5s, 70 Credits/10s Motion Brush Not supported 5-second motion brush Camera Movement Not supported 5-second camera movement

【User Plan Upgrade – Monthly Trial Package】

KLING users have to queue up for generations and cannot try on the latest models and features. To address this, KLING AI is enhancing our policies to give users on basic plans a better experience.

Basic Users : Users can now receive a Monthly Trial Package, which includes a varying amount of Credits and experience chances for advanced features

: Users can now receive a Monthly Trial Package, which includes a varying amount of Credits and experience chances for advanced features Advanced Users: Users can continue to receive 66 Credits by daily logging in, totaling 1,980 Credits per month.

【Face Model Feature Launched – 50% Off for Custom Face Model】

KLING AI announced the launch of an industry-first Face Model Feature, which overcomes the challenge of maintaining consistent facial features. Users can upload multiple high-definition video clips to train their own custom face model.

Whether you’re a filmmaker, advertiser, content creator, or digital artist, the Face Model feature is designed to meet your needs. It’s perfect for projects that require a unique, personalized touch—such as character-driven storytelling, branded advertisements, or consistent social media campaigns.

Take advantage of this exclusive offer and unlock a powerful new way to bring your creative vision to life! For a limited time, the Face Model feature is available at 50% off for Pro and Premier plan users.

Kling AI API Free Upgrade! More For No Extra Cost!

Kling V1.5 model allows users to generate 1080p HD videos in professional mode.

Kling V1.0 Video Extension allows users to extend the generated video by 4-5 seconds, with multiple extensions possible (up to a maximum of 3 minutes).

Black Friday Mega Sale – Don’t Miss Out!

This year, KLING AI is offering exclusive discounts and deals in celebration of Black Friday.Visit Kling website or their X &instagram for details.



