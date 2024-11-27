Revolution Medicines to Host RAS(ON) Inhibitor Clinical Update Webcast on December 2, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will host an investor webcast to provide clinical updates from its RAS(ON) inhibitor portfolio.

The webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, December 2, 2024. To access the webcast, click here. An archived replay will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations for at least 14 days following the live event.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C), in addition to RAS companion inhibitors RMC-4630 and RMC-5552.

