Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,918 in the last 365 days.

Parsons to Present at Investor Conferences

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Matt Ofilos, chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chat question and answer sessions at the following investor conferences:

  • Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time
  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

These presentations will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com/). A replay of the webcasts also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts:  
   
Media Investor Relations
Bryce McDevitt Dave Spille
Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation
+1 703.851.4425 +1 703.775.6191
Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.us


                                                                        
                                                      
                                                     
                                                        
                                        


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Parsons to Present at Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more