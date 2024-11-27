Parsons to Present at Investor Conferences

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Matt Ofilos, chief financial officer, will participate in fireside chat question and answer sessions at the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

These presentations will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com/). A replay of the webcasts also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts: Media Investor Relations Bryce McDevitt Dave Spille Parsons Corporation Parsons Corporation +1 703.851.4425 +1 703.775.6191 Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com Dave.Spille@Parsons.us















