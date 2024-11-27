Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, December 12, 2024 after trading closes on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef39998f168c4cff8d9ed1561cb1cc48

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Scott Zuehlke SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer 713-877-5327 scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

