QIAGEN launches novel tools for customizing digital PCR assays and NGS panels for microbial analysis

QIAGEN introduces market’s first customizable digital PCR assay design tool with advanced design algorithms tailored for diverse microbial applications and custom NGS panels // First-of-its-kind Custom Assay Design Tool for Microbial dPCR Assays offers unparalleled flexibility in digital PCR analysis of bacterial, fungal and viral targets // QIAseq xHYB Custom Microbial Panels enable high-resolution sequencing by covering multiple whole genomes, overcoming coverage gaps common in standard panels

Venlo, the Netherlands, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the launch of two new tools for designing and ordering custom solutions that can be used to support microbial analysis of bacterial, fungal and viral targets.

These new tools enable researchers to customize their assays and panels for use on the QIAcuity digital PCR system as well as on any third-party next-generation sequencing (NGS) system. They also build on more than 700 digital PCR assays that are currently available for microbial targets through the GeneGlobe platform at https://geneglobe.qiagen.com.

The new products make nanoplate digital PCR (dPCR) suitable for even more microbial targets in applications ranging from wastewater testing to food production to analysis of human pathogens. With nanoplate dPCR, rare targets in low-biomass samples with high levels of PCR inhibitors can be measured without a standard curve and with high accuracy and precision.

“The demands for microbial detection, tracking and scientific research can be extremely specialized. Reliable and accurate tools that can be customized give scientists the flexibility they need to outpace pathogens and accelerate the tempo of discovery,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and head of QIAGEN’s Life Sciences Business Area. “With the launch of our design tool for Custom dPCR Microbial Assays and the new QIAseq xHXB panels, we are addressing the demands of our customers. QIAGEN will continue to expand our offering of accurate, reliable and easy-to-use solutions.”

The new tools are:

Design tool for Custom dPCR Microbial Assays – The first-of-its-kind custom assay design tool enables users to design primers and probes for their specific microbial targets of interest and is tailored specifically for bacterial, fungal and viral targets.

The design tool software is powered by a sophisticated and thoroughly tested algorithm developed specifically for microbial applications. Researchers can benefit from a user-friendly and intuitive tool that helps them quickly obtain custom assays with optimal sensitivity, specificity and accurate off-target prediction.

QIAseq xHYB Custom Microbial Panels – Customers can completely design their own NGS panels, overcoming limitations of panels offered by other vendors, which are designed against a few genomes of a given target and thereby often cause large gaps in coverage. The QIAseq xHYB Custom Microbial Panels advanced algorithm enables researchers to design their assays against many whole genomes at once, allowing them to achieve the highest possible resolution in applications such as microbial detection.

QIAGEN continues to expand its portfolio dPCR assays, supporting laboratories to increase their detection capabilities and improve their results. In September, the company added over 100 new validated QIAcuity digital PCR assays for cancer research, inherited genetic disorders, infectious disease surveillance, and other applications. These newly launched cancer and microbial assays meet the level of quality, multiplexing capabilities, customization, precision and sensitivity associated with all QIAcuity products.

Customizable digital PCR assays and the customizable panels and assays are now available on QIAGEN’s GeneGlobe web portal (https://geneglobe.qiagen.com), which integrates pre-designed assays with a database of more than 10,000 biological entities including genes, miRNAs and pathways.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,800 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

John Gilardi QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11711 ir@qiagen.com Domenica Martorana QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11244 ir@qiagen.com Thomas Theuringer QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 11826 pr@qiagen.com Lisa Specht QIAGEN N.V. +49 2103 29 14181 pr@qiagen.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.