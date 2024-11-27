REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 27, 2024, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

Share capital: EUR 6,429,682.56

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,427,265 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,427,265 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,296,194 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 346,431 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.