Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) Urges Vigilance During Most Dangerous Holidays on the Roads

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) Urges Vigilance During Most Dangerous Holidays on the RoadsAs the holiday season approaches, Americans are gearing up for celebrations and gatherings with loved ones.However, amidst the festivities, there is a concerning trend that has caught the attention of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a long-time highway safety charity. According to the organization, the holidays are the most dangerous time on the roads, and they are urging Americans to stay vigilant and prioritize safe driving practices.AUADD has been dedicated to promoting highway safety and reducing the number of fatalities caused by reckless driving for over two decades. The organization has released a list of the most dangerous holidays in order of people killed on the highways and byways of America. Topping the list is the Fourth of July, followed by Thanksgiving Memorial Day, Labor Day, New Years Eve, and Christmas.These holidays see a significant increase in traffic, and unfortunately, a higher number of crashes and fatalities. Estimated total traffic deaths during major holidays (2023 according to NHTSA)).Independence Day619Thanksgiving507Memorial Day469Labor Day455New Year’s Day408Christmas*345The organization is urging Americans to take extra precautions during these holidays, such as avoiding distracted driving, obeying speed limits, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.They also recommend planning ahead and leaving early to avoid rushing on the roads. AUADD is also reminding drivers to always wear seatbelts and to be mindful of other drivers on the road."We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season, but we also want to remind Americans that the roads can be dangerous during this time. By staying vigilant and following safe driving practices, we can all do our part in reducing the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads," said William M. Piecuch, Jr, Founder and President of AUADD.As the holiday season approaches, AUADD is calling on all Americans to prioritize safe driving and to remember the lives that have been lost due to reckless driving. Let us all work together to make the roads safer for everyone. For more information on safe driving tips and resources, visit AUADD's website at www.auadd.org

