Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Dec. 2, 2024

MARYLAND, November 27 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Committees will receive an update on police staffing, review executive regulations about building and fire and life safety codes and review recommended updates to the public benefits requirements for new construction projects

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. to receive an update on staffing at the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review Executive Regulation 13-24, Adoption of the 2021 International Building, Energy Conservation, Mechanical, Fuel-gas, Residential Code, Swimming Pool and Spa Codes and the 2021 International Existing Building Code. In addition, the committee will review Executive Regulation 14-24, Adoption of Fire and Life Safety Codes.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe, Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the Planning Department’s incentive zoning update study.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair and Council President Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Fani-González and Will Jawando.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Police Staffing

Update: The PS Committee will receive an update on staffing at MCPD. The committee previously received an update on police staffing at a meeting held on March 18. In conjunction with similar staffing challenges for police departments nationally, MCPD is experiencing its highest sworn vacancy rate in the past 10 years, with most attrition occurring after 2019. Representatives of MCPD are expected to provide an update on vacancies, filled positions and the authorized sworn complement.

Executive Regulation 13-24, Adoption of the 2021 International Building, Energy Conservation, Mechanical, Fuel-gas, Residential Code, Swimming Pool and Spa Codes, and the 2021 International Existing Building Code

Review: The ECON Committee will review Executive Regulation 13-24, which would adopt the 2021 editions of the International Building Code (IBC), the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), the International Fuel Gas Code (IFGC), the International Mechanical Code (BAC), the International Residential Code (IRC), the Swimming Pool and Spa Code, International Green Construction Code and the International Existing Building Code with amendments. This code update would include all buildings and structures within Montgomery County.

The updated regulations incorporate the International Green Construction Code (IgCC), whereas previously the IgCC was implemented through Executive Regulation 12-20, while the IBC, IFGC, IECC, BAC, and IRC were implemented through Executive Regulation 31-19. Executive Regulation 13-24 would supersede both Regulations 31-19 and 12-20.

Executive Regulation 14-24, Adoption of Fire and Life Safety Codes

Review: The ECON Committee will review Executive Regulation 14-24, Adoption of Fire and Life Safety Codes, which would adopt the 2021 editions of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 101, Life Safety Code, and NFPA 1, Fire Code, as amended by the 2021 Maryland State Fire Prevention Code. This regulation amends and replaces Executive Regulation 8-16, Fire Safety Code – Building Construction and Executive Regulation 7-16, Fire Safety Code-Fire Protection Systems. The regulation is needed to ensure coordination between the currently adopted building codes and other NFPA fire codes.

Incentive Zoning Update

Review: The PHP Committee will review the Planning Department’s incentive zoning update study, which includes recommendations designed to update the system used to evaluate new development and determine to what extent a development project must provide corresponding public amenities. The update takes into consideration recent County policies and initiatives, such as Thrive Montgomery 2050, the Climate Action Plan and implementation of the County’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Act.

