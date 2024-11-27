Press Release: RIDOT and Local Officials Mark Completion of Route 138 Roundabout Project in Richmond

RHODE ISLAND, November 27 - Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. and Richmond Police Chief Elwood Johnson, Jr. joined with other state and local leaders to mark the completion of a traffic project that included the construction of a roundabout on Route 138 in Richmond.

The $6.5 million project finished this fall, wrapping up seven months ahead of schedule. It replaced a traditional intersection at Route 138, Route 112 and Carolina Nooseneck Road. Following the occurrence of a fatal accident at this intersection, RIDOT and Town officials worked together to review and approve the design of the roundabout. The Town approved the design and RIDOT moved forward with the project.

In addition to the roundabout, RIDOT changed the traffic configuration on Richmond Townhouse Road to operate one way eastbound. With that change, all traffic heading northbound on Route 112 will use the roundabout, which offers a safer connection to Route 138. RIDOT also installed new sidewalks on Route 138 and made stormwater treatment improvements.

The new roundabout will promote reduced speeds. The Town of Richmond was especially concerned with traffic calming and the speed reduction benefits of the roundabout, especially since Richmond Elementary School is located very close to the intersection.

"Safety is our highest priority at RIDOT," Director Alviti said. "We were pleased to complete these improvements for the citizens of Richmond and all travelers along this busy corridor across South County."

"The roundabout is a welcome addition to our community," Town Council President Mark Trimmer said. "Not only has it helped slow traffic down through this commercial corridor and keep people safe, its clean and attractive design has become a welcoming gateway for our community."

Roundabouts in general have proven to reduce fatalities by 90 percent, and greatly reduce injuries and the severity of crashes. With their lower speeds, these intersections are safer for pedestrians, cyclists, older drivers and novice drivers. These traffic circles differ from rotaries of the past. Roundabouts are smaller in size, and have a sharper angle of entry, which reduces speeds and increases safety. More information on roundabouts, including tips for drivers unfamiliar with roundabouts, is available at: www.ridot.net/roundabouts.

Approximately 9,500 vehicles per day use this section of Route 138.

The Richmond Roundabout project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.