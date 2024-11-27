Official Media Statement: Big Bend Ranch State Park Search and Rescue

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

Nov. 27, 12:30 p.m.: A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway at Big Bend Ranch State Park (BBRSP) for Deborah Staples, 56, of Roanoke.

Staples was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 26 around noon at the West Contrabando Trailhead wearing cycling attire. Her husband returned to the area around 1 p.m., and reports that both she and her bike were gone.

Crews searched until it was no longer safe to do so on Tuesday and ground search efforts were suspended overnight. Aerial searches continued, utilizing drone thermal capabilities. All search efforts resumed at first light Wednesday (Nov. 27).

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel and technological assets activated for the search include Texas Game Wardens, State Park Police Officers, BBRSP staff, UAS pilots and a K9 search team. Additional assets are on standby and will be mobilized as needed.

Other agencies involved in the search include U.S. Border Patrol, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft Operations and El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue Team (ComSAR).

This is an ongoing situation and initial information is subject to change. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.