Atelier Lux Design Relaunches E-Commerce Platform, Empowering Businesses and Celebrating Women in Design

Rawness and refinement are not opposite ends of a luxurious spectrum. They are two complementary features with which to populate a luxe environment” — Kelly Wearstler

OTTERBURN PARK, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atelier Lux Design, a boutique commercial interior design firm specializing in commercial interior design, medical and corporate office design, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its e-commerce platform. With a streamlined interface, faster load times, and expanded product categories, the revamped platform is a testament to Atelier Lux Design’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

But this is more than just a relaunch—it’s a celebration of the company’s values and its all-female team dedication to excellence.

Founded by Carrie Chubey, a Winnipeg native with over a decade of experience in Mega Group’s design department, Atelier Lux Design is a women-led business rooted in creativity, innovation, and a passion for design. Since its establishment in 2015, the Quebec-based firm has grown into a coast-to-coast success, offering tailored design solutions for Canadian retailers, medical and corporate offices. Fully bilingual and fiercely committed to supporting women in the design industry, Chubey’s vision has always been clear: to craft inspiring spaces while empowering her talented, all-female team to lead with ingenuity and purpose.

“Our team isn’t just designing spaces; we’re redefining the way businesses think about functionality and the way people use their environments,” says Chubey. “At the same time, we’re breaking barriers in the industry by championing women in design and ensuring that passion, skill, and creativity take center stage in every project we tackle.”

This transformation marks a pivotal moment for Atelier Lux Design, bridging the firm’s expertise in tailored interior design with the growing demand for seamless turnkey services.

Reimagining E-Commerce for Modern Businesses

The updated platform features several new elements designed to enhance usability and customer satisfaction. These include:

Streamlined Navigation: Redesigned drop-down menus make browsing more intuitive, allowing users to find categories such as furniture, accessories, lighting, and textiles with ease.

Faster Load Times: Upgraded backend systems ensure a smoother shopping experience, cutting down on delays and making it easier than ever for businesses to shop efficiently.

Enhanced User Interaction: The site now offers customers the ability to rate and review products, providing valuable insights for other buyers and improving product transparency.

Tailored Suggestions: A new recommendation feature suggests complementary pieces, helping customers create cohesive and professional-looking spaces.

Redesigned Layout: The platform’s fresh look combines functionality with elegance, mirroring Atelier Lux Design’s hallmark style.

“Our e-commerce relaunch is more than just an update—it’s a commitment to providing businesses across Canada with the tools they need to access our services and to elevate their workspaces,” said Carrie Chubey, Founder and Principal Designer of Atelier Lux Design. “Whether you’re furnishing a single office or outfitting an entire corporate headquarters, our platform offers a curated collection to meet your unique needs.”

A Legacy of Excellence Meets Digital Innovation

Founded in 2015, Atelier Lux Design has built its reputation on transforming retail and medical office environments into inspiring spaces that maximize efficiency and evoke emotion. From coast to coast, their projects have redefined how businesses approach design.

The decision to enhance their e-commerce offering reflects the team’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve while staying true to their core values of creativity, functionality, and customer care.

“Just like our interior design services, the e-commerce site emphasizes thoughtful details,” Chubey added. “We’ve worked hard to ensure every aspect—from navigation to product presentation—matches the high standards our clients have come to expect.”

A Catalog That Reflects Expertise and Vision

The revamped platform offers an extensive range of products designed to suit businesses of all sizes and industries. Categories include:

Furniture: From tables, benches and chairs, find pieces that balance form and function.

Seating Solutions: Ergonomic chairs, lounge seating, and curated options for every space and purpose.

Lighting and Décor: Statement pieces that enhance mood, productivity, and brand personality.

Biophilic Solutions: Plants and greenery to enhance even the darkest of spaces. Sleek and efficient to elevate any office.

Accessories and Accents: From unique desktop storage solutions to artful desk organizers, complete your look with functional details.

Each product is thoughtfully curated to align with Atelier Lux Design’s mission of creating spaces that inspire creativity and drive success.

Designed for Business Owners, By Design Experts

What sets Atelier Lux Design’s e-commerce platform apart is its direct connection to their industry expertise. Unlike generic furniture retailers, the site offers products handpicked by design professionals who understand the nuances of space planning, workflow optimization, and brand alignment.

“Every piece in our catalog has been chosen with purpose,” said Chubey. “It’s not just about filling a room—it’s about creating an environment that speaks to your brand and inspires everyone who enters.”

The platform also serves as a complement to Atelier Lux Design’s full-service commercial interior design offerings, allowing clients to seamlessly integrate furniture purchases with larger design projects.

Celebrating the Relaunch with Exclusive Promotions

To mark the relaunch of the e-commerce site, Atelier Lux Design is offering exclusive promotions, including 10% discounts for first-time buyers and a complimentary 1-hour consultation to help businesses start their project on the right foot.

“This relaunch is an exciting new chapter for Atelier Lux Design, and we want to celebrate it by making our products and services even more accessible,” said Chubey. “Whether you’re furnishing a single office or outfitting an entire corporate headquarters, we’re here to help businesses elevate their spaces.”

Visit the New Platform Today

Experience the Atelier Lux Design difference by visiting their newly relaunched e-commerce site at www.atelierluxdesign.com. Explore their extensive catalog, connect with their team of experts, and discover how their curated collections can elevate your workspace.

For more information about Atelier Lux Design’s services or to schedule a consultation, contact:

Email: info@atelierluxdesign.com

Phone: (514-969-3616)



