Reusable Lawn Waste Collection Bags Available to Mid-Atlantic Homes Online at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store Website

Leaf Burrito® The Year Round Yard Bag is built for curbside emptying. Check with your municipality's approved container list. Leaf Burrito® The Year Round Yard Bag opens flat for easy loading where you can rake material onto it or dump grass clippings from a lawn mower bagger. Leaf Burrito® The Year Round Yard Bag's patented design stands up like a roll out cart for top loading by keeping the two end zippers open.

Leaf Burrito®, a reusable solution for yard waste collection, is available for purchase online at Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores.

CUMBERLAND, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaf Burrito® , The Year Round Yard Bag, a patented reusable solution for sustainable yard waste collection, is now available for purchase online for Mid-Atlantic regional households at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store's website. The 5-Foot City-Style Leaf Burrito and Leaf Burrito TOTE FORM are on virtual shelves just in time for holiday shopping.Leaf Burritos are quickly becoming a preferred option for sustainable yard waste collection and disposal due to the efficiency and reusability for homeowners. Residents prefer using Leaf Burritos because they start flat for easy loading and then zip up to contain the material without using any single-use bags. They also report appreciating having a reusable option that holds four to six paper bags worth of debris. It alleviates the hassle of stocking up on, storing, and running out of single-use bags.Research demonstrates a high environmental cost behind the manufacturing of kraft paper bags which is why the industry began producing plastic film bags. Plastic film proved to be more eco-friendly when compared to the emissions from paper mills and deforestation. However, plastic bags are known contaminants in the composting process, tangle in recycling sorting equipment, and pose risks to waste industry workers tasked with collecting yard waste.Leaf Burrito in UseThe Leaf Burrito replaces single-use plastic and paper bags – as well as unwieldy tarps – for residential, commercial, and municipal yard waste collection. It is a twice-patented, reusable, heavy-duty, UV-coated mesh yard bag with industrial YKKzippers and five ergonomic handles. Burritos lay flat while users load debris, then “burrito” it up and zip it closed to contain leaves, grass clippings, weeds, hedge clippings, and even thick branches - without poking out and tearing the bag.The Leaf Burrito TOTE FORM is a reusable and durable carryall bag. They are made with the same heavy-duty mesh and UV-coated zippers and are built with two shoulder straps with rubber grips for ergonomic transportation of material. They can be used for weeding, harvesting fruits and vegetables, groceries, debris pickup, travel, beach trips, and carrying sports equipment and other miscellaneous belongings. They are easy to wash and air dry.Purchasing Leaf BurritosLeaf Burrito products can be purchased at Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores in Asheville, Belmont, Charlotte, Concord, and Matthews, North Carolina. These municipalities have approved Leaf Burrito for curbside emptying in their yard waste collection services. This means that residents can use Leaf Burritos to collect yard waste and municipal collection crews are trained to empty the Burritos and leave them on the curb after collecting the debris on your service day. This eliminates plastic bags from the composting stream as well as the need for single-use paper bags, which have been demonstrated to be less sustainable than originally promoted due to carbon emissions, chemical pollution, and the significant amount of water needed when compared to plastics. The see-thru mesh of the Leaf Burrito prevents potentially concealed inorganic material from contaminating city compost, while keeping collection crews safe from bees, snakes, poison ivy and thorns. The ergonomic handling system also provides a safer way for loaders to dispose of yard debris. Burritos fully contain the material keeping debris out of storm drains. Once emptied, the Burrito’s weight and porous design means it remains firmly on the curb and does not get blown into the street unlike a tarp or empty plastic container.For Burrito users outside of these select municipalities, the company recommends shopping online for their Leaf Burrito and calling their local waste provider to ensure their Leaf Burrito is approved for curbside collection (and that it will be returned to the owner upon emptying).Leaf Burrito BenefitsThe durable, 5-Foot Leaf Burrito is built to last for an estimated 10-plus years of use with its UV-protected zippers, mesh, handles and strong polyester thread. When it is not needed, the Burrito can be easily and compactly stored inside or outside and folds to the size of a bath towel. The mesh design allows organic material to breathe versus prematurely decomposing in plastic or paper bags and does not hold water, which eliminates the risk of creating a mosquito breeding environment.Landscapers and households using Leaf Burritos have discovered that these reusable lawn bags:- Eliminate the need for single-use plastic and paper bags.- Protect storm water drains from spilled yard debris.- Prevent concealed contaminants from entering the composting stream.- Allow material to breath and rain to run through instead of collecting inside.- Increase curb appeal for neighborhoods and the professional look of landscaping crews.- Fold compactly for convenient storage.- Are fully UV-coated for longevity and outdoor storage.Individuals, neighborhoods, and landscape businesses interested in Leaf Burrito may purchase online from Lowe’s and implement them immediately. Contact your municipality regarding their requirements on approved personal containers.

