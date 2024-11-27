Todd Caputo Joins AutoAcquire AI as Strategic Advisor

Fully Automated Vehicle Acquisition Platform

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoAcquire AI , a pioneering technology firm revolutionizing the automotive dealership industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Todd Caputo as a Strategic Advisor. Known in the automotive community as “The Used Car King,” Todd brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of transformative leadership and innovative market strategies to AutoAcquire AI.Todd Caputo’s illustrious career in the automotive industry began in 1994 when he took the helm as General Manager of Sun Chevrolet.Under his leadership, he acquired the dealership in 2012 and significantly expanded its operations, ultimately achieving an impressive annual revenue of USD 200 million and expanding to four strategic locations. His forward-thinking approach to business and expansion has made him a respected figure in the industry.In 2020, Todd’s strategic foresight culminated in the successful acquisition of his three Used Car King dealerships and Sun Chevrolet by EchoPark, a division of Sonic Automotive. Following the acquisition, Todd served as the Director of Delivery Center Operations at EchoPark until May 2022, where he was instrumental in enhancing operational efficiencies and elevating customer satisfaction levels.At AutoAcquire AI, Todd will apply his extensive expertise in used vehicle inventory acquisition, reconditioning, and the development of innovative e-commerce strategies for new and used vehicles. His role will involve steering the company’s strategic direction, implementing cutting-edge marketing techniques, and fostering organizational development to nurture high-performing teams.“We are excited to welcome Todd Caputo to our team as a Strategic Advisor,” said Anthony Monteiro, Founder of AutoAcquire AI. “His remarkable background in automotive retail and wholesale, coupled with his visionary leadership, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our AI-driven solutions for the automotive dealership industry. Todd’s deep industry acumen and innovative outlook are perfectly aligned with our mission to empower dealerships to efficiently expand their inventory while maximizing profit potential and improving customer satisfaction.”Todd Caputo commented, “I am thrilled to join AutoAcquire AI and look forward to contributing to the company’s innovative initiatives. AutoAcquire AI’s technology is set to transform the automotive dealership landscape, and I am eager to help drive this change, ensuring that dealerships have the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market.”AutoAcquire AI looks forward to the strategic guidance Todd will bring to their operations, enhancing their offerings and further solidifying their position as leaders in automotive dealership solutions.

